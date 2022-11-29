Driver spends night in car after driving off road, falling 350 feet into canyon

KAMIAH — The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 64 and went 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in their vehicle before being rescued.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the crash site, about 1 mile from the top of the grade, shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a post on the Facebook page of Kamiah Fire-Rescue.

The vehicle’s occupant, whose name and gender were not released, was found in stable condition. It appears the person told responders they’d gone off the road around 10 p.m. and spent the night in the vehicle. The person was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.