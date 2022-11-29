ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County nonprofit awarded Food Lion Feeds grant

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago

ROCKINGHAM — Another Richmond County nonprofit is getting help to help others.

Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation announced Tuesday that the Tabernacle Full Gospel We Care Food Center on Airport Road will be receiving a $1,900 grant — a portion of the $400,000 awarded during the 2022 fall grant cycle.

This cycle provided funds to more than 200 organizations in Food Lion’s 10-state footprint, according to a press release. Those states also include Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the press release, the grants “support local agencies’ efforts to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to their communities.”

Tabernacle distributes food boxes from its location, on the corner of Airport Road and Patterson Street in East Rockingham, each Wednesday.

“With the demand for food relief increasing as more Americans face hunger, we are working harder than ever to ensure our community partners provide meals to those in need,” said Adam Bass, vice president of Pricing, Food Lion, and president, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “Through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we are privileged to partner with these local nonprofit organizations that make a difference in the towns and cities we serve and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Grants were also awarded to nonprofits in nearby Wadesboro, Laurinburg, Star and Southern Pines.

Earlier this year, Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministry was one of 26 food banks selected for The Great Pantry Makeover by Food Lion Feeds.

In July, the Mineral Springs Improvement Council and Helping Hands of Hamlet each received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
