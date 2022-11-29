The seventh annual Shop with a Cop is set for Dec. 10, at the Oxford Valley Target, 2331 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne. Shop with a Cop, sponsored by the Middletown Community Foundation and the Middletown Township Police Department, pairs a deserving child with a police officer to shop for the holidays. Knowing the financial burden the holiday season can bring, the police department aims to bring back that holiday magic. The program allows children to view police officers in a different atmosphere to promote positive relationships. The shopping event is financed through generous donations and events that have been held throughout the year.

LANGHORNE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO