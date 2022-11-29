Read full article on original website
7th annual Shop with a Cop is Dec. 10 in Langhorne
The seventh annual Shop with a Cop is set for Dec. 10, at the Oxford Valley Target, 2331 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne. Shop with a Cop, sponsored by the Middletown Community Foundation and the Middletown Township Police Department, pairs a deserving child with a police officer to shop for the holidays. Knowing the financial burden the holiday season can bring, the police department aims to bring back that holiday magic. The program allows children to view police officers in a different atmosphere to promote positive relationships. The shopping event is financed through generous donations and events that have been held throughout the year.
Arrow of Light Cub Scouts learn about Middletown government
The Arrow of Light Cub Scouts recently visited the Middletown Township Municipal Center to learn about local government and lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the board of supervisors meeting. The scouts learned about how local governments operate and the importance of keeping the community safe. Department directors discussed what...
Middletown supervisors pass preliminary 2023 budget with no tax increase
The Middletown Township board of supervisors recently voted to preliminarily approve the 2023 budget and advertise it for public inspection. The proposed plan includes a balanced General Fund with no proposed tax increase. The purpose of Middletown Township’s budget is for the board of supervisors, the township’s governing body, to...
Electronics recycling event set for Saturday
Middletown Township is hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Oxford Valley Mall. Enter via 4th St. and follow signage. Five items per car; items stay in trunk. Visit middletownbucks.org/ or call 215-750-3890 for more information.
Middletown welcomes new officer
Middletown Township Police Department recently welcomed its newest officer, Kaylee Plisinski, who was sworn in by Judge Dan Baranoski. Plisinski comes to Middletown after having served for four years in the Hatfield Police Department.
Langhorne’s Christine Moran is associate vice president of student success at McDaniel College
Christine Moran, of Langhorne, recently joined McDaniel College as its new associate vice president of student success. In this role, Moran works with all areas of academic and campus life to provide cross-divisional support for students. Her responsibilities include determining ways of enhancing students’ sense of belonging and achievement, maximizing academic support services for all students, and developing flexible paths within academic programs to facilitate degree completion.
