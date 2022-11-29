ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7th annual Shop with a Cop is Dec. 10 in Langhorne

The seventh annual Shop with a Cop is set for Dec. 10, at the Oxford Valley Target, 2331 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne. Shop with a Cop, sponsored by the Middletown Community Foundation and the Middletown Township Police Department, pairs a deserving child with a police officer to shop for the holidays. Knowing the financial burden the holiday season can bring, the police department aims to bring back that holiday magic. The program allows children to view police officers in a different atmosphere to promote positive relationships. The shopping event is financed through generous donations and events that have been held throughout the year.
Langhorne’s Christine Moran is associate vice president of student success at McDaniel College

Christine Moran, of Langhorne, recently joined McDaniel College as its new associate vice president of student success. In this role, Moran works with all areas of academic and campus life to provide cross-divisional support for students. Her responsibilities include determining ways of enhancing students’ sense of belonging and achievement, maximizing academic support services for all students, and developing flexible paths within academic programs to facilitate degree completion.
