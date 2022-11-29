ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4wgT_0jRW2IwM00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities.

“Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a written announcement. “Updating the terminology in the ordinances communicates a respect for people with disabilities as important members of the City with valued contributions to all aspects of our culture and community.”

Mayor Justin Elicker signed the ordinance on Nov. 3, according to Tuesday announcement from the city.

Knauff submitted the ordinance to the board of alders on July 5. The legislation committee passed it on Aug. 2, and the full board approved it on Sept. 19. The mayor received it on Oct. 26.

“The City of New Haven is committed to being a welcoming and inclusive place for all our residents, and the language used in our laws and by our government must reflect that,” Elicker said in the written announcement. “Updating and modernizing the terminology used in our ordinances to be more respectful and honoring of people with disabilities was the right thing to do and, frankly, long overdue, and I’m glad this bill is now law. I want to thank Director Knauff and the Commission on Disabilities for championing this legislation and for their continued advocacy on behalf our residents with disabilities, and I also want to thank the Board of Alders for their unanimous vote of support.”

People-first language, also known as person-first language, places the individual before the disability. For example, instead of describing person as “a blind man,” it would be “a man who is blind.”

Under the new ordinance, the term “person with a disability” replaces “handicapped person,” and the term “intellectual disability” replaces “mental retardation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

Birdman
2d ago

Sorry but now we can't even speak any word without offending someone. Mayor stop crime in your city and I promise that I won't talk to anyone in your city. 😉

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Breakfast Delivery Warms Up ​“Tent City”

A West River encampment woke up to hot food and coffee after another crew of individuals experiencing homelessness arrived with frittatas and potatoes — plus the promise of second helpings and opportunities to grow solidarity across Greater New Haven’s unhoused populations. That brief half hour of breakfast and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Desperate Dixwell Deal Profits Megalandlord

The Elicker Administration plans to purchase a handful of rundown Dixwell Avenue properties from affiliates of Ocean Management for $350,000 more than those properties’ combined city-appraised value — and for $800,000 more than what the megalandlord paid to buy those same buildings six years ago — as part of a public effort to develop affordable housing in a revitalizing stretch of the Dixwell neighborhood.
WTNH

Hartford Marathon Foundation CEO, founder set to retire

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The CEO and founder of the Hartford Marathon Foundation is set to retire at the end of 2022. Beth Shluger founded the non-profit in 1994 which is now known worldwide as the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. The non-profit produces 25-30 race events annually across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, […]
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Free Fares Extended on 9 Town Transit to March 31, 2023

(November 30, 2022) — The Connecticut Legislature, Connecticut DOT and Governor Lamont have announced new funding to extend the free fare program through March 31, 2023. This includes all 9 Town Transit and Middletown Area Transit routes, XtraMile, ADA paratransit and Dial-A-Ride services. This will delay any implementation of...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford cleared from bomb threat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford is locked down on Friday morning. Hartford police said the academy received a vague bomb threat via email around 6:30 a.m. The threat was sent before school began, so no students were in the building. In response, the school did not open its […]
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says

A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Paras ​“Extra Duty” Pay Bump OK’d

Paraprofessionals who help run the public school district’s before and after school programming will receive an ​“extra duty” pay hike of more than $10 per hour for their work this school year. That’s thanks to a vote taken by the city’s Board of Education Monday night....
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy