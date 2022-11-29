Read full article on original website
Bemidji man arrested for allegedly driving drunk at parade
Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In what was suppose to be a fun time for parade goers in Bemidji, turned into an intense moment. According to Bemidji police, officers responded to a report of a a potential impaired driver at the intersection of 5th Street NW and Beltrami Avenue NW, around 6:15 p.m. on November, 25.
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
Police: Drunk-driver almost struck people watching parade in Bemidji
A suspected drunk-driver was arrested after police say he nearly struck people watching a parade in Bemidji Friday night. The 26-year-old man was taken into custody after almost colliding with spectators watching the Night We Light parade, which is held the day after Thanksgiving in Bemidji. Bemidji Police Department says...
Bemidji Police chase ends in crash
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake teen is in custody after leading police on a chase over the weekend in Bemidji, Minnesota. Authorities say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after the driver was seen traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
Late-season deer hunt opportunity in Bemidji after confirmation of CWD-positive deer
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 2, 2022. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
Driver Arrested for Meth, Fentanyl DUI in Hubbard County
A driver was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Hubbard County just outside of Akeley. According to a post on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies also located a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, about 13 grams of methamphetamine, and 13 grams of fentanyl, as well as digital scales, hypodermic needles, burnt tin foil and methamphetamine pipes.
Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota
WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO TRUCK VS TRAIN CRASH AT CROSSING SOUTH OF WINGER
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. train crash near 460th Ave SE and HWY 59, south of the City of Winger. A Freightliner box truck had stopped too close to the train tracks and was ultimately hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Minnesota crews rescue around 200 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake
Minnesota authorities were in the process of rescuing more than 100 people from a large ice chunk that broke free in a lake.
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
BREAKING: Rescue efforts underway for 100+ stuck on ice chunk on Minnesota lake
Aerial photographs show open pockets of water in between the ice on Upper Lake Red on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Photo by pilot Joel Watrud / courtesy of Kelliher Fire & Rescue. A large rescue effort is underway in northern Minnesota as more than 100 people became stuck on an ice chunk that broke free on Upper Red Lake Monday.
Tow truck operator sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A northern Minnesota man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.Trent Holden, 52, of Solway, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Police say they found one pound of meth, over $30,000 and a firearm in a tow truck being operated by Holden during a February 2020 traffic stop in Park Rapids.After being released from custody, Holden returned to Bemidji a month later and was stopped again, where officers say they recovered five pounds of meth, 21 MDMA pills, a firearm, a box of ammunition and a little over $4,000 in cash from his vehicle.In September 2021, court documents say officers searched a tow truck carrying a Dodge Neon operated by Holden. Officers searched the vehicles and found nearly three pounds of meth and $4,000 in cash.Holden is sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Palubicki’s Family Market in Fosston Purchased by Hugo’s Supermarket Chain
The family-owned and Fosston-based Palubicki’s Family Market & Spirits is no stranger to change. From opening in 1975 to changing ownership in 2006 and finally doubling its size in 2016, things don’t stay still for the business. The latest development for the grocery store is being purchased by...
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
In Business: Bemidji’s Books N More Lives Up to Name with Variety of Items
Sometimes life can surprise us with how it twists and turns. One day, you’re a local textbook store, and the next, you’re selling movies, guitars, board games, Frisbees, retro video games, and, well, books. That’s exactly what happened to Books N More, located in the heart of downtown Bemidji.
Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji
The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
Sanford Center Introduces Holiday Marketplace for Small Businesses Without a Storefront
Just in time for the holiday season, small businesses without a storefront got the opportunity to showcase their products at the inaugural Sanford Center Holiday Marketplace this past weekend. Stocking stuffers and presents for under the Christmas tree were on display at this newest addition to Bemidji’s seasonal celebrations. For...
