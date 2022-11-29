MINNEAPOLIS -- A northern Minnesota man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.Trent Holden, 52, of Solway, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Police say they found one pound of meth, over $30,000 and a firearm in a tow truck being operated by Holden during a February 2020 traffic stop in Park Rapids.After being released from custody, Holden returned to Bemidji a month later and was stopped again, where officers say they recovered five pounds of meth, 21 MDMA pills, a firearm, a box of ammunition and a little over $4,000 in cash from his vehicle.In September 2021, court documents say officers searched a tow truck carrying a Dodge Neon operated by Holden. Officers searched the vehicles and found nearly three pounds of meth and $4,000 in cash.Holden is sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

