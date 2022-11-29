Read full article on original website
Ask Mayor Miller: Gray Hwy speed drop, moving log trucks off MLK, proposed taxes for Navicent’s indigent care
MACON, Ga. — In this month’s edition of Ask Mayor Miller, topics ranged from development projects on the horizon, to transportation, to Miller’s recent visits to the new Costco in Athens and its neighboring Trader Joe’s. Improving traffic safety (6:05) Mayor Miller is optimistic that working...
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
WMAZ
Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon
According to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man believed to be in his late 70s has been found dead in the burning home. Miley pronounced the man dead at 7:29 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Temporary Road Closures in Macon Saturday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Reindeer Run Road Race and Santa Stroll are back for the holidays. As these festive community events draw in crowds, be prepared for alternate traveling routes. Starting at 8:30 Saturday morning, deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff's office and volunteers will be in designated areas...
Two teens arrested after eight-mile chase in stolen car in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after an eight mile car chase in a stolen car on Tuesday, according to an alert in their app. They say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were alerted through the FLOCK camera system that a stolen car was in the Johnsonville Road and I-75 area.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/2/22
Investigators are still trying to figure out what started a house fire that left a man dead in Macon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road.
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID
A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
WMAZ
Family questions GBI, Macon district attorney after spring I-75 shooting
Steven Finfrock was the 18th officer involved shooting in Georgia. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the number is now 107.
Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
41nbc.com
Crawford County Sheriff turns himself in for fleeing officer charges & more
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC) — The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, King turned himself in on November 28th, 2022 after...
Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders
MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
'I'm really honored': Warner Robins promotes women firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple of firefighters at the Warner Robins Fire Department are moving up in rank and breaking barriers as females in fire service. "It's a family. It's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood." That's how new Lieutenant Aundrea Day describes the Warner Robins Fire Department. "Challenging,...
donalsonvillenews.com
City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief
According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
Crawford County captain arrested, charged after high-speed chase with Monroe deputy
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A captain with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office is on leave after being arrested in Monroe County. That's according to Crawford Sheriff Lewis Walker. He says Captain Corey King was charged with trying to elude a police officer, expired registration, no insurance, and reckless driving.
Everything you need to know about the Warner Robins Christmas Parade
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is coming back to Watson Boulevard on December 3. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says 70 businesses signed up to be a part of the parade. She said there will be floats, motorcades, marchers, and more. The parade's grand marshals...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
'They need to do better': Macon mom upset her child was lost twice at Bibb elementary school
MACON, Ga. — Jernicia Coger and Anice Coger Mosley are upset with Union Elementary School teachers and administration after their 6-year-old Jalen was left unwatched at school. On November 17, Jernicia waited to pick up her son at the bus stop by her home. She says he never got...
WMAZ
Daring Escape: Georgia officer escapes gunman by jumping out window
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
City of Warner Robins warns about utility, fine payment scam calls
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is warning residents about a payment scam that is going around this holiday season. According to Michelle Delaney with the city, people are getting calls offering to take alternative payment methods such as Cash App, Venmo, or gift cards for utility bills, fines, or bail bonds. Delaney says they have seen an uptick in these types of scams during the holiday season.
