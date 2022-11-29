ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgxa.tv

Temporary Road Closures in Macon Saturday

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Reindeer Run Road Race and Santa Stroll are back for the holidays. As these festive community events draw in crowds, be prepared for alternate traveling routes. Starting at 8:30 Saturday morning, deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff's office and volunteers will be in designated areas...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID

A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins shop now is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers, but not all of them are satisfied. Many say their experience with Houston Automotive and Transmission have a common theme -- thousands of dollars given to Logan Simmons and no repairs, but jail reports show six theft by conversion charges happening between June 2021 and August of this year.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders

MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief

According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
FORSYTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Daring Escape: Georgia officer escapes gunman by jumping out window

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
JACKSON, GA
13WMAZ

City of Warner Robins warns about utility, fine payment scam calls

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is warning residents about a payment scam that is going around this holiday season. According to Michelle Delaney with the city, people are getting calls offering to take alternative payment methods such as Cash App, Venmo, or gift cards for utility bills, fines, or bail bonds. Delaney says they have seen an uptick in these types of scams during the holiday season.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

