WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
FWPD: Spilled French fries led to brother-on-brother shooting
Police responded to Brooklyn Ave. after a man called 911 and said he shot a man who was attacking him.
wfft.com
Woman killed on I-469 after being hit by semi on Thursday identified; death ruled a suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a woman killed Thursday morning on I-469. The woman, Janae Turquoise McCullough-Boyd, 44, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being hit by the semi-tractor trailer. According to the Coroner, the manner of death...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening. Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in...
WANE-TV
Police investigate stabbing near Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a stabbing Thursday night near the intersection of Ewing and Brackenridge streets by Parkview Field that left one man in non life-threatening condition. Police responded to a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. regarding a battery in progress near the intersection. When police...
Fort Wayne Police were searching for missing 11-year-old
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Jaiden Blakely who is missing.
hometownstations.com
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
WOWO News
One dead after morning crash on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Wednesday night self-defense shooting in Fort Wayne; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating yet another shooting, concluding an overall violent month of November across the city. This one happened late Wednesday Night, shortly after 11 P.M. Police were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave after a male called 911 claiming another male attacked him, and that he shot the male in self defense. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then transported a local hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. The male who called 911 remained on scene and is cooperating, as the incident remains under investigation.
WOWO News
Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St. Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
wfft.com
Indiana State Police arrest Greenfield man in connection with I-65 road rage shooting investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Greenfield man involved in a road rage shooting Tuesday. Police responded to a call at 9:15 a.m. about shots fired from one vehicle to another on I-65 near Washington Street. Police say Justin McGuire, 33, was driving a Ram truck and...
wfft.com
How Fort Wayne Police are responding to five shootings in three days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Sunday killing on Rockhill Street and the Monday killing on Monroe Street mark the 23rd and 24th homicides in Allen County this year. That’s still a relatively low number compared to the more than 40 homicides in 2021, but the frequency of this weekend’s shootings is a bit unusual.
wbnowqct.com
Crash In DKC
Authorities say the thin width of a road caused a minor crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County. Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound near the 1500 block of County Road 77 as an Indiana Michigan Power bucket truck was traveling northbound. When both vehicles attempted to pass each other on what police described as a “narrow roadway,” their outside mirrors hit each other. There were eight students on the school bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. Each vehicle suffered roughly $500 in damages.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
13abc.com
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers. “His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.
WNDU
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
WANE-TV
Woman killed after getting out of vehicle on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound traffic on I-469 between Maplecrest Road and Wheelock Road was slowed for hours Thursday morning following a fatal crash. Police at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that a woman died after she was hit by FedEx truck. Police say they’re investigating if the woman was having car trouble and had stepped out of her vehicle to flag someone down when she was struck.
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
