Conor McGregor claims Artem Lobov is now suing him and his father for defamation: “Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing”

Gina Carano has an idea of what a comeback would look like. Back in the early days of MMA women were not too welcome. Female MMA fighters had to fight on underground cards, for far less pay and exposure than their male counterparts. It wasn’t until 2013 that women were introduced to the UFC. Ronda Rousey was brought in as champion and women’s MMA began to take off. Although Rousey may be the most notorious female MMA fighter on the planet, she credits another for her role in the start of the sport, Gina Carano.

1 DAY AGO