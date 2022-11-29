Conor McGregor claims Artem Lobov is now suing him and his father for defamation: “Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing”

Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Gina Carano On Why She Got Into MMA And Who She Would Face If She Returned
Gina Carano has an idea of what a comeback would look like. Back in the early days of MMA women were not too welcome. Female MMA fighters had to fight on underground cards, for far less pay and exposure than their male counterparts. It wasn’t until 2013 that women were introduced to the UFC. Ronda Rousey was brought in as champion and women’s MMA began to take off. Although Rousey may be the most notorious female MMA fighter on the planet, she credits another for her role in the start of the sport, Gina Carano.
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory
Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight. World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
MJF trolls Conor McGregor in latest appearance on AEW Dynamite
AEW star MJF gave a not-so-subtle nod to Conor McGregor during an appearance on Dynamite earlier this week. Anyone that knows Conor McGregor knows that he can be controversial from time to time. In equal measure, the same can be said for pro wrestling sensation MJF. The two have even...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul makes interesting fight offers to Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett
Jake Paul had a busy day on social media on Tuesday, as he extended a couple of offers to combat sports free agent Nate Diaz and UFC star Paddy Pimblett. Paul is only a month removed from moving his unbeaten record to 6-0 in the boxing ring. In October, “Problem Child” faced his most notable test yet when he battled UFC icon Anderson Silva in a scrap inside Arizona’s Desert Diamond Arena. On that night Paul scored a landmark decision win and a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight champion.
Yardbarker
Paddy Pimblett believes fight against Conor McGregor “would be the biggest pay-per-view” in UFC history
Paddy Pimblett has claimed a fight against Conor McGregor would break all the UFC pay-per-view records. Since arriving in the UFC from Cage Warriors in 2021, Pimblett has made waves in the world of MMA. He has gone 3-0 in the organisation and is now fighting in the co-main event spot of a UFC pay-per-view card.
Daniel Cormier admits he agrees with Glover Teixeira’s approach in declining new UFC 282 matchup: “I would do the same thing”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier understands why Glover Teixeira isn’t fighting later this month. The Brazilian has been out of action since UFC 275 in June. In that outing in Singapore, Teixeira looked to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was a back-and-forth one, but it was ‘Denisa’ who emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round submission.
bjpenndotcom
Brendan Schaub agrees to Alex Pereira’s takedown bet regarding Khamzat Chimaev fight: “If you want the smoke, come get it big boy”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub has responded to Alex Pereira’s bet offer. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his knockout win over Isreal Adesanya earlier this month. The victory saw the Brazilian become champion just four fights into his UFC stint, and earn his third win over ‘The Last Stylebender’. Albeit, two of those wins came in the kickboxing ring.
Ariel Helwani provides positive update on latest contact negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC
Ariel Helwani has provided a positive update on the latest contract negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC. The 40 year old MMA reporter believes that Francis Ngannou and the UFC will come to an agreement. The last time Ngannou fought in the Octagon was in January of this year...
Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”
Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul sets fight date for $1 million clash with UFC’s Paddy Pimblett
Jake Paul has set a date for his proposed sparring session with UFC’s Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, and it’s actually not too far away. When it comes to the fallout from his fights, Jake Paul is no stranger to people claiming that the result was never in doubt. Ever since he first fought Ben Askren back in March 2021, there have been plenty of claims that his fights are “fixed.”
bjpenndotcom
