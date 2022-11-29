Sunbelt Rentals has acquired Wagner Rental & Supply, which has locations in Chillicothe, New Boston, Jackson, Ohio, and Ashland, Kentucky. “We are excited to announce the start of a new chapter at Wagner Rental & Supply. After much thought and consideration, we have decided to merge our four locations with Sunbelt Rentals and become part of their team. We are certain that this new chapter will result in us serving our community better and will help advance the careers of all of our current employees. After this transition, you will continue to see the same faces at each of our locations and we are excited to better serve you!”

