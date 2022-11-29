Read full article on original website
17,440 Huntington & Barboursville residents placed on Boil Water Advisory
CABELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for thousands of Cabell County residents Tuesday morning. A release from the City of Huntington indicates that the advisory has been issued following maintenance at West Virginia American Water’s treatment plant in Huntington. The maintenance, which...
WSAZ
Christmas Parade of Lights held in Huntington
Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 10 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
WSAZ
I-64 East re-opens near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East reopened early Friday morning at the 29th St. exit near Huntington. The interstate had been closed due to heavy equipment being moved into the construction zone on the bridge over Rt. 60. The eastbound lanes re-opened before 6 Friday morning. CABELL COUNTY,...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Portsmouth Times
US 52 closed East and West
The Portsmouth Police Department has stated alternative routes for travelers. “They will have to take alternative local routes to their destination. St Rt 139 to Milldale Rd into Sciotoville,” said Jason B. Hedrick, Deputy Chief ofPortsmouth Ohio Police Department. “Truck routes will have to be US 23 to Kentucky US 23.”
WSAZ
Portsmouth City Council amends zoning proposal
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Members of Portsmouth’s City Council have been working toward a new zoning map. A map proposed in February divides the city into nine different districts. On Monday, councilmembers discussed and agreed upon what could be the final amendments to the zoning codes that will apply to addiction treatment facilities and recovery housing.
2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
WSAZ
Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Mission cold weather shelters are open for the season after organizers didn’t know if it would be possible. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says they had run out of specific COVID-19 funding that allowed them to open up the chapel to more people. “The...
Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam clerk will run for Secretary of State if Warner doesn’t
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The longtime Putnam County Clerk says he’s very likely to become a canddiate for the Repbulican nomination for Secretary of State. Brian Wood made the announcement on MetroNews flagship radio station WCHS in Charelston Thursday morning. Wood said his decision depedns on what current Secretary of State Mac Warner plans to do.
WOWK
Police: Woman injured in Huntington, West Virginia shooting, no malicious intent
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities say no malicious activity was involved in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with a leg injury. According to Huntington Police, officers came across a single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
mhwmag.com
Sunbelt Rentals acquires Wagner Rental & Supply locations
Sunbelt Rentals has acquired Wagner Rental & Supply, which has locations in Chillicothe, New Boston, Jackson, Ohio, and Ashland, Kentucky. “We are excited to announce the start of a new chapter at Wagner Rental & Supply. After much thought and consideration, we have decided to merge our four locations with Sunbelt Rentals and become part of their team. We are certain that this new chapter will result in us serving our community better and will help advance the careers of all of our current employees. After this transition, you will continue to see the same faces at each of our locations and we are excited to better serve you!”
WSAZ
Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
shawnee.edu
Lucasville native finds his community at Shawnee State University
A senior from Lucasville, Ohio, senior Jake Lynn always knew he would attend Shawnee State University. While growing up with the university essentially in his backyard, he still found himself surprised by the community he was able to gain once he became a student. “Being here I have gotten to...
Comments / 3