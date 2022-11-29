ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

WSAZ

Christmas Parade of Lights held in Huntington

Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 10 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

I-64 East re-opens near Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East reopened early Friday morning at the 29th St. exit near Huntington. The interstate had been closed due to heavy equipment being moved into the construction zone on the bridge over Rt. 60. The eastbound lanes re-opened before 6 Friday morning. CABELL COUNTY,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

17K+ customers under boil water advisory

HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
Portsmouth Times

US 52 closed East and West

The Portsmouth Police Department has stated alternative routes for travelers. “They will have to take alternative local routes to their destination. St Rt 139 to Milldale Rd into Sciotoville,” said Jason B. Hedrick, Deputy Chief ofPortsmouth Ohio Police Department. “Truck routes will have to be US 23 to Kentucky US 23.”
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Portsmouth City Council amends zoning proposal

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Members of Portsmouth’s City Council have been working toward a new zoning map. A map proposed in February divides the city into nine different districts. On Monday, councilmembers discussed and agreed upon what could be the final amendments to the zoning codes that will apply to addiction treatment facilities and recovery housing.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Huntington City Mission cold weather shelter opens with new funding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Mission cold weather shelters are open for the season after organizers didn’t know if it would be possible. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says they had run out of specific COVID-19 funding that allowed them to open up the chapel to more people. “The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam clerk will run for Secretary of State if Warner doesn’t

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The longtime Putnam County Clerk says he’s very likely to become a canddiate for the Repbulican nomination for Secretary of State. Brian Wood made the announcement on MetroNews flagship radio station WCHS in Charelston Thursday morning. Wood said his decision depedns on what current Secretary of State Mac Warner plans to do.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire

KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
KENNA, WV
mhwmag.com

Sunbelt Rentals acquires Wagner Rental & Supply locations

Sunbelt Rentals has acquired Wagner Rental & Supply, which has locations in Chillicothe, New Boston, Jackson, Ohio, and Ashland, Kentucky. “We are excited to announce the start of a new chapter at Wagner Rental & Supply. After much thought and consideration, we have decided to merge our four locations with Sunbelt Rentals and become part of their team. We are certain that this new chapter will result in us serving our community better and will help advance the careers of all of our current employees. After this transition, you will continue to see the same faces at each of our locations and we are excited to better serve you!”
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
shawnee.edu

Lucasville native finds his community at Shawnee State University

A senior from Lucasville, Ohio, senior Jake Lynn always knew he would attend Shawnee State University. While growing up with the university essentially in his backyard, he still found himself surprised by the community he was able to gain once he became a student. “Being here I have gotten to...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

