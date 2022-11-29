Georgia Teen Who Brutally Killed Grandfather In Florida, Now Charged With Raping The Man As He Died

Additional charges have been added against Luke Ingram, 19, accused of murdering his grandfather on November 9 in Florida.

Ingram, who was originally arrested for second-degree murder, was indicted by a Grand Jury for first-degree murder on November 28th.

He was also charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon by the Flagler County Grand Jury.

Ingram is believed to have sexually battered his grandfather, Darwin Ingram, 85, while the man was in the process of dying, according to deputies.

The charge is a life felony.

The current charges pending against Ingram are now: first-degree murder, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, and resisting an officer without violence.

“The information gathered by our Detectives during this case revealed just how gruesome and violently he murdered one family member and severely attacked another and then attacked our deputies,” Sheriff Staly said. “I commend our detectives for collecting the evidence needed for the Grand Jury indictment and appreciate State Attorney R.J. Larizza and his team for taking this gruesome case to the Grand Jury and getting an indictment. This was a team effort to seek justice for the victims and I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison, if he doesn’t face the death penalty.”

On November 9, 2022, the victim said his son, Ingram, had attacked him and that there was another victim, also a family member, at his home in need of help, according to the charging affidavit.

Deputies said they arrived at the home and found Ingram holding a blunt object with another man lying bloody on the floor.

Investigators ordered Ingram outside, which he did, but then stopped obeying commands, according to the bodycam video.

Deputies said they then zapped the 19-year-old with a Taser, but he began to struggle. Ingram was shocked three times before he was finally cuffed, according to the footage.

First responders attempted to help the victim on the floor, but he was pronounced dead.

The victim who survived the attack, Ingram’s father, said the teen had dinner with the other two men the night before, but was quiet and had been staring at the victims throughout the meal, records show. The man said he then went into his bedroom and locked the door because of Ingram’s behavior, the affidavit said.

The man said he came out of his room when he heard screaming and saw the other victim on the floor, according to deputies. Investigators said the man tried to call for help, but Ingram attacked him and choked him before he was able to get away and find help.

Once Ingram was brought into an interview room for questioning, he again fought with deputies, biting one twice before he could be restrained again, records show.

