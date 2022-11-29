ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Being the First Black Woman to Cover Forbes '30 Under 30'

By Sammi Burke
 3 days ago
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is making history with Forbes' 30 Under 30 campaign this year.

Though the rapper scored the honor three years ago, in 2020, she's landed a coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 cover for 2023, becoming the first Black woman to do so.

As the honoree herself told the publication when discussing the historic cover, according to People, "It's really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ah!"

The annual campaign honors some of the "brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, and stars" across several industries.

The "WAP" featured artist has been skyrocketing in popularity over the last few years, with a number of viral TikTok sounds, partnerships with countless other big-name artists like Beyoncé and BTS, and deals with billion-dollar brand after billion-dollar brand piling on, so it's no surprise to see the recognition. How long it took is another story.

But she has no plans to stop anytime soon. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead,” she told Forbes. “I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

In addition to her industry work, Megan has also launched a mental health hub to give access to helplines, podcasts, therapist finders, and other resources to her fans and others in need.

"First BLACK WOMAN on thee cover of @forbes 30 under 30 🔥 real hotgirl shit 💵💵 see you soon hotties love yall," she wrote as she shared the news on Instagram.

"'Alexa play HER by MeganTheeStallion' 🤩," dancer Dnay B wrote in response.

"YES BEAUTY!!!!" Revlon celebrated.

"try to discredit THAT!!!!! you're winning baby and it's all YOU, we love to see it we really do :')," another fan commented in support, while plenty of others shared fire, clapping, and heart or starry-eye emojis.

