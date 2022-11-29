Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Yardbarker
3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason
The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
Popculture
Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84
Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Justin Verlander wants three years, Astros don't; Dodgers may shift infield to fit star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
San Francisco Giants star, Rocklin native Logan Webb committed to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic
(KTXL) — Logan Webb will represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic next spring. Webb’s commitment to the U.S. Team team was announced on social media by Major League Baseball on Thursday. The San Francisco Giants’ ace had a 15-9 record with 163 strikeouts and a 2.90 ERA in 192 ⅓ innings in […]
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands start time: World Cup 2022 live stream USMNT soccer, how to watch online, TV channel, pick
The round of 16 is here for Gregg Berhalter and the United States men's national team as they get set to take on the Netherlands in what promises to be a tough matchup on Saturday. The American defense has not conceded a goal on open play, but it will have to be on its toes to stop Coady Gakpo, who has three goals in the World Cup thus far.
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Atlanta signs Chipper Jones to three year deal
1942 - The Boston Braves acquire shortstop Eddie Joost and pitcher Nate Andrews from the Reds in exchange for shortstop Eddie Miller. 2005 - The Atlanta Braves agree to terms with third baseman Chipper Jones on a three-year contract. MLB History. 1916 - The National Commission orders that injured players...
FOX Sports
World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
'Very Little Class' - Sergio Garcia On Certain European Ryder Cup Players
Sergio Garcia has decreed that certain European Ryder Cup players have 'very little class' in a recent interview
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ali Sanchez: Claimed by D-backs
Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh by the Diamondbacks on Friday. Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier in the offseason, and will now join his third organization in less than two months. The 25-year-old backstop never saw the big leagues in 2022, but he put up a .743 OPS and collected 33 RBI in Triple-A over 252 plate appearances. If he makes the big-league roster, it's possible Sanchez splits time with Carson Kelly, pushing Daulton Varsho into the outfield full-time.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Miguel Castro: Signs with Diamondbacks
Castro signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Castro will head to Arizona after spending the 2022 campaign with the Yankees, producing a 4.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 29 innings in 34 appearances out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely operate in a middle-relief role for Arizona and based on his performance, the Diamondbacks have an option to retain his rights for an additional season past 2023.
CBS Sports
Tyson Fury taking unnecessary risks mentally, physically and financially in facing Derek Chisora a third time
If there's anything predictable about the historically unpredictable boxing journey of Tyson Fury, it's that the WBC heavyweight champion rarely lets a day go by without successfully controlling the current narrative at play. So it should come as no surprise that as the "Gyspy King" prepares to snap an eight-month...
Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end
It was a chaotic and shocking end to Group C action at the FIFA World Cup as Poland and Mexico were playing in separate games. But as Argentina was beating Poland and Mexico was beating Saudi Arabia, the two sides went against each other to see who would finish second in the group. In the Read more... The post Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Major World Cup Goal Controversy
Japan advanced past the World Cup's group stage with a shocking 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday. The game-winning goal sparked some heated debate among viewers. The ball appeared to roll out of play before Ao Tanaka scored. However, a VAR review confirmed the call and allowed the goal. Some...
See the White Sox promotional dates for the 2023 season at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster. But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced […]
United States-Netherlands World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Betting Preview
The United States is an underdog against the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup round of 16.
nexttv.com
National Hockey League Launches First FAST Channel With Roku
The National Hockey League said it launched its first free ad-supported streaming channel on The Roku Channel. The NHL Fast Channel will show highlights, condensed games plus archived content. It will also feature NHL Original Production programming like Welcome to the NHL, NHL Bound and documentaries featuring the game’s top players and teams.
White Sox, Dodgers seek arbitration in dispute with Glendale over ballpark
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have jointly filed legal papers to request arbitration in their dispute with the city of Glendale regarding needed construction at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, the spring training home of both teams.
Comments / 0