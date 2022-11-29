ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason

The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84

Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.
GAFFNEY, SC
The Comeback

Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards

Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
batterypower.com

This Day Braves History: Atlanta signs Chipper Jones to three year deal

1942 - The Boston Braves acquire shortstop Eddie Joost and pitcher Nate Andrews from the Reds in exchange for shortstop Eddie Miller. 2005 - The Atlanta Braves agree to terms with third baseman Chipper Jones on a three-year contract. MLB History. 1916 - The National Commission orders that injured players...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1

Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ali Sanchez: Claimed by D-backs

Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh by the Diamondbacks on Friday. Sanchez was claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier in the offseason, and will now join his third organization in less than two months. The 25-year-old backstop never saw the big leagues in 2022, but he put up a .743 OPS and collected 33 RBI in Triple-A over 252 plate appearances. If he makes the big-league roster, it's possible Sanchez splits time with Carson Kelly, pushing Daulton Varsho into the outfield full-time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Miguel Castro: Signs with Diamondbacks

Castro signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Castro will head to Arizona after spending the 2022 campaign with the Yankees, producing a 4.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 29 innings in 34 appearances out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely operate in a middle-relief role for Arizona and based on his performance, the Diamondbacks have an option to retain his rights for an additional season past 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end

It was a chaotic and shocking end to Group C action at the FIFA World Cup as Poland and Mexico were playing in separate games. But as Argentina was beating Poland and Mexico was beating Saudi Arabia, the two sides went against each other to see who would finish second in the group. In the Read more... The post Group C of the FIFA World Cup has shocking end appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Major World Cup Goal Controversy

Japan advanced past the World Cup's group stage with a shocking 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday. The game-winning goal sparked some heated debate among viewers. The ball appeared to roll out of play before Ao Tanaka scored. However, a VAR review confirmed the call and allowed the goal. Some...
nexttv.com

National Hockey League Launches First FAST Channel With Roku

The National Hockey League said it launched its first free ad-supported streaming channel on The Roku Channel. The NHL Fast Channel will show highlights, condensed games plus archived content. It will also feature NHL Original Production programming like Welcome to the NHL, NHL Bound and documentaries featuring the game’s top players and teams.

