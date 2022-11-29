ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
WWMTCw

Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

November 2022: Snowiest in decades in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thanks to three days of heavy, lake effect snow, November 2022 goes into the books as the snowiest in Kalamazoo in at least 35 years. An analysis of snowfall records in the Weather Alert Network office shows the previous maximum November snowfall total in the last 35 years to be 21 inches, set in 2000 and in 1995.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
WWMTCw

Collapsed ceiling forces Oshtemo family from apartment

OSTHEMO TOWNHIP, Mich. — A west Michigan family is asking the owners of an apartment complex for more help after being displaced following a partial drywall ceiling collapse Wednesday morning. The renters at Concord Place Apartments in Oshtemo Township discovered a gaping hole after an apartment maintenance worker caused...
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMTCw

Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Gov. Whitmer selects cabinet to help lead into next four years

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced representatives to lead state departments and state agencies into the next four years Friday. Whitmer also announced promotions for staff in the executive office, according to the governor's office. “With a new term, comes new opportunities and challenges. Today’s appointments and promotions...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy