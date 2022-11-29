Read full article on original website
Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
WWMTCw
Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
wtvbam.com
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
Michigan DT Mazi Smith lacked valid concealed pistol license when pulled over, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not have a valid concealed pistol license for his firearm when Ann Arbor police stopped him for speeding in October, according to a press release. He also did not have his driver’s license on him. An Ann Arbor police...
Tv20detroit.com
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting marijuana prices
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been more than four years since Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana in our state. Since then, local communities haven’t always agreed. Just this November more than two dozen marijuana-related proposals were on the ballot at the local level, either in...
WWMTCw
November 2022: Snowiest in decades in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thanks to three days of heavy, lake effect snow, November 2022 goes into the books as the snowiest in Kalamazoo in at least 35 years. An analysis of snowfall records in the Weather Alert Network office shows the previous maximum November snowfall total in the last 35 years to be 21 inches, set in 2000 and in 1995.
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
WWMTCw
Man arrested, 405 grams of drugs seized through Muskegon County search warrant
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A search warrant led to a 32-year-old man's arrest, and approximately a pound of drugs being seized in Muskegon, according to the West Michigan Enforcement Team in a release Friday. The warrant, which was executed at a home on Fleming Avenue, resulted in investigators seizing...
MSP joins multi-state operation to combat crashes involving commercial vehicles
They are joining forces with police departments in both Illinois and Indiana for an effort called "Eyes on 94."
WWMTCw
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
WWMTCw
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
WWMTCw
Collapsed ceiling forces Oshtemo family from apartment
OSTHEMO TOWNHIP, Mich. — A west Michigan family is asking the owners of an apartment complex for more help after being displaced following a partial drywall ceiling collapse Wednesday morning. The renters at Concord Place Apartments in Oshtemo Township discovered a gaping hole after an apartment maintenance worker caused...
WWMTCw
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
WWMTCw
Gov. Whitmer selects cabinet to help lead into next four years
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced representatives to lead state departments and state agencies into the next four years Friday. Whitmer also announced promotions for staff in the executive office, according to the governor's office. “With a new term, comes new opportunities and challenges. Today’s appointments and promotions...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
