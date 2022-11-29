The dabs we use "medically" is usually in the high 80%age. We don't find it to be so strong that it O.D.s us. As usual the people writing the article know very little about the info they are writing about. Another article to be dismissed. Why can't they just be honest?
I make CO2 extraction dabs known as crude oil and first step refined averages 77% purity. Novices should Inhale a half lung full and quit. The advantage is you are not inhaling 80% impurities, the disadvantage is you are switching from the equivalent of a single beer to a shot of 151 proof rum. Use common sense and proceed with caution.
For the people writing the author of this does “ not have a clue”, you are WRONG. Until you educate yourself and really dig a little deeper, you will stay ignorant forever. It’s easy to say this info. isn’t true. It’s a lot more work to research and find out it is. How do I know? I’ve lived it. My son was heavy smoker in his youth & it triggered psych. changes that have been irreversible. This is the only diagnoses that makes sense for his situation. It’s been a nightmare & he’s not alone. Check out website SAM. Don’t be stupid and respond these are lies. Some are living proof that high THC has life long consequences for some. 🥲
Comments / 24