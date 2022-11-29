Read full article on original website
APD: Altoona teen accused of setting fire to vacant apartment over Thanksgiving weekend
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a local teen is facing arson-related charges, accused of setting fire to a vacant apartment over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police say on Saturday, Nov. 26, officers were dispatched to a duplex along North 5th Ave. for a...
Police: Bellwood teen charged following assault of nurse at Windber Hospital
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Windber Borough police say a Bellwood man is facing charges following an incident at Windber's Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center earlier this week. Investigators say on Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a disorderly patient. Police say when officers arrived...
Police: Boalsburg man accused of inappropriately touching girl who was walking to park
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State College Borough Police Department say a Boalsburg man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl while she was walking to a local park. Police say 46-year-old Michael Chambers is charged with indecent assault and harassment following an incident on Oct....
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers...
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
911: One person transported after tree, wires fall onto car in Summerhill
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tree and wires fell onto a car in the Summerhill area. 911 officials say the incident occurred along Route 53, near the Wilmore Arch. Officials say Route...
'Still considering it:' Idea of county-operated health dept. in Centre Co. still possible
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — "We're still considering it." That’s what Centre County administrators are saying about the long-discussed idea of the county, along with State College Borough, developing a county-wide health department.”. Earlier this year, in a report on the feasibility of a new health department in...
Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...
Benefit concert to be held for former Huntingdon area teacher, promote organ donation
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — On Friday, starting at 7 p.m., a special concert will be held to benefit former Huntingdon-area music teacher Mark Morningstar’s ongoing organ transplant recovery expenses, and to promote organ donor awareness. The concert will be held at the Saint James Evangelical Lutheran Church,...
Connector Project to examine traffic numbers on sections of U.S. 322, SR 45
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The State College Connector Project has proved to be controversial with a number of locals, especially farmers. However, the project's entering a new phase of its study. PennDOT will soon examine traffic counts along the proposed routes and at certain intersections. This is all...
Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025
Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
CATA partners with Enterprise to boost vanpool services
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — One public transportation agency in our region is looking to step up its coverage and service. The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced this week it's teaming up with "Commute with Enterprise," from the car rental company of the same name. They aim to expand and upgrade CATA's vanpool fleet.
Nonstop flights to and from Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to resume beginning Thursday
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority said Wednesday that their flight patterns with SkyWest Airlines will return to their status quo Thursday, after months of limbo with their carrier due to an industry-wide pilot shortage. In a statement, the airport board said that the United Express-branded...
After 3+ decades of success: Clearfield football coach announces retirement
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — For nearly four decades, Clearfield has been very successful on the gridiron and a large reason why is because of the man at the helm. After 37 seasons as the head coach of the Clearfield Bison, Tim Janocko is retiring. The Clearfield principal and...
Students prepare Christmas surprises for troops overseas
TYRONE, Pa. (WJAC) — The holidays are a time to close out the year alongside your loved ones. However, not all people get to spend the holidays with their family, especially soldiers. One organization teamed up with an area school to give back to the troops. It's critical for...
