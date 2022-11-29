ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments

WJAC TV

Police: Bellwood teen charged following assault of nurse at Windber Hospital

Windber, PA (WJAC) — Windber Borough police say a Bellwood man is facing charges following an incident at Windber's Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center earlier this week. Investigators say on Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a disorderly patient. Police say when officers arrived...
BELLWOOD, PA
WJAC TV

Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...
WJAC TV

Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025

Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
DETROIT, MI
WJAC TV

CATA partners with Enterprise to boost vanpool services

CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — One public transportation agency in our region is looking to step up its coverage and service. The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced this week it's teaming up with "Commute with Enterprise," from the car rental company of the same name. They aim to expand and upgrade CATA's vanpool fleet.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Students prepare Christmas surprises for troops overseas

TYRONE, Pa. (WJAC) — The holidays are a time to close out the year alongside your loved ones. However, not all people get to spend the holidays with their family, especially soldiers. One organization teamed up with an area school to give back to the troops. It's critical for...
TYRONE, PA

