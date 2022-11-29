ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WMBB

Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Bond revoked for Pensacola man charged for reportedly raping teenage girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Bond was revoked Friday morning for the Pensacola man charged with raping a teenager last month. 59-year-old Sandor Boszar is charged with sexual assault of a victim age 13-17 and was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon. According to the State Attorney's Office, Boszar...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Troopers: Pensacola man charged after fled traffic stop leads to crash, recovery of drugs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was given numerous charges after a fled traffic stop led to a crash and the recovery of large amounts of drugs. Dymitri Thomas, 26, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle without a license, escaping, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with an intent to sell, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking oxycodone.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Death at Walton bachelor party results in murder charges: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— An alleged drug-related death at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 14, 2022, the agency...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Pensacola man sentenced for illegal firearm charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola convicted felon has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for illegal firearm charges and supervision violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crestview man charged with shooting, killing dog running from home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview man is charged with shooting and killing another person's dog. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. He was booked into Okaloosa County Jail on Saturday. The incident happened on Oct. 31 on Farmer Street in...
CRESTVIEW, FL

