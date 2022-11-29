Read full article on original website
Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
Bond revoked for Pensacola man charged for reportedly raping teenage girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Bond was revoked Friday morning for the Pensacola man charged with raping a teenager last month. 59-year-old Sandor Boszar is charged with sexual assault of a victim age 13-17 and was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon. According to the State Attorney's Office, Boszar...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office warns of 'scams' with caller pretending to be deputy
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is warning of a "scam" involving the use of a real deputy's name. The sheriff's office says Sgt. Kyle Corbitt's name is being used by a "con artist" in order to convince you pay them. They say the "con...
Report: Milton man chases coworker with knife after claiming tool was sabotaged
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was arrested Thursday after he chased his coworker with a knife, claiming he sabotaged his saw in order to hurt him, according to an arrest report. Anthony Aucoin, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery for the...
Alleged victims of Pensacola contractor await resolution following latest criminal charge
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola contractor is out on bond Thursday after turning himself in on a felony larceny charge. Jesse LaCoste previously faced several complaints with Escambia and Santa Rosa counties about work he doesn't finish. This is the first criminal charge against LaCoste for allegations he...
Troopers: Pensacola man charged after fled traffic stop leads to crash, recovery of drugs
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was given numerous charges after a fled traffic stop led to a crash and the recovery of large amounts of drugs. Dymitri Thomas, 26, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle without a license, escaping, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with an intent to sell, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking oxycodone.
Mother says charged Destin Middle School health tech stole daughter's ADHD medication
DESTIN, Fla. -- A Destin Middle School health technician is in jail Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says she took pills from students, sometimes replacing them with over the counter medications. For the mother WEAR spoke to, the last several months was a waiting game for this arrest.
Death at Walton bachelor party results in murder charges: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— An alleged drug-related death at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 14, 2022, the agency...
Report: Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for shooting man in back
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Pensacola man Wednesday for allegedly shooting an other man in the back last month. 37-year-old Justin Deon Bennett is charged with attempted homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
WATCH: Second stolen vehicle recovered from Yellow River in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team members successfully recovered a stolen SUV from a river for the second time in two weeks. According to the sheriff's office, a silver Nissan pickup was retrieved from the Yellow River off Log Lake Road and deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste charged with larceny in Santa Rosa County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail Wednesday night. LaCoste was wanted for larceny in Santa Rosa County for an incident that took place in Gulf Breeze. He was released from Santa Rosa County Jail at 1:25 a.m. Thursday on $10,000 bond. LaCoste...
Pensacola man sentenced for illegal firearm charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola convicted felon has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for illegal firearm charges and supervision violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
Holley-Navarre board member refutes claims he stole water, says documents were altered
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- James Dabney, a Holley-Navarre Water board member, was fined $500 after the company says he stole water. He is now speaking out, saying he did not steal water and the company is out to get him. Dabney claims there is a personal vendetta against him...
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the three men convicted of shooting and killing Ed Ross in December 2019 was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday. 23-year-old Joshua Campbell pled no contest in November 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery, as part of a plea deal that […]
Man sentenced to 20 years for stabbing woman at Pensacola Beach boardwalk parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for a stabbing at the Pensacola Beach boardwalk parking lot. 27-year-old Darrius Prince Alexander Hepburn, of Panama City Beach, was sentenced for aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a weapon. According...
Crestview man charged with shooting, killing dog running from home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview man is charged with shooting and killing another person's dog. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. He was booked into Okaloosa County Jail on Saturday. The incident happened on Oct. 31 on Farmer Street in...
Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Escambia Co., 1 victim transported to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning. ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot […]
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother
The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father's 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment.
Former Gulf Breeze attorney sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former Gulf Breeze attorney was sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion. William Cater Elliott, 61, pleaded guilty on May 4 to three counts of tax evasion for the years of 2015, 2016 and 2017. Elliott was a former attorney and the sole proprietor...
