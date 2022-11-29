Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
WIBW
EnvistaCares Challenge raises thousands for healthcare program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local healthcare program received more than $12,000 thanks to the help of the Envista Cares Challenge. Envista Credit Union announced the donation results for November’s Envista Cares Challenge, and last month’s lucky recipient was the Shawnee Co. Medical Society HealthAccess program. HealthAcess received $12,265 to benefit their program.
tkmagazine.com
Emergency Medicine Joins Stormont Vail Health
Stormont Vail Health announced that Jonathan Dompeling, D.O., is joining their team to practice as an emergency medicine physician at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, Kan. Dr. Dompeling grew up in the Chicagoland suburbs and attended Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., and Dominican University, River Forest, Ill.,...
WIBW
Season of giving through Washburn Tech’s Toy Build
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas is right around the corner, and students at Washburn Tech put their building skills to use to give back to the community. Washburn Tech held its ninth annual Toys for Tots toy build event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Toy builders converted the Auto Refinishing & Collision Lab into Santa’s Workshop. John Lemon, a Washburn Tech instructor, said this event is special to him.
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society holds last low-cost vaccine clinic of 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held its last low-cost vaccination clinic of the year. They will continue the clinics next year, giving people time to make appointments for their pets. The clinics are an opportunity for people to get their pets’ standard vaccinations and tests at a lower cost than a traditional trip to the vet.
Children’s Mercy Hospital reaching capacity with sick kids
Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital warns it's reaching capacity as the number of kids sick with flu, RSV, and COVID-19 continues climbing.
WIBW
Kansas’ young leaders recognized at NextGen Under 30 ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 of Kansas hosted their annual dinner and award ceremony at Hotel Topeka Friday. The event recognized their more than 200 Under 30 award winners. According to their website, the mission of NextGen Under 30 is to identify young adults and edeage them to...
Shawnee approves permit for teen mental health center
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Monday the Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to approve a special use permit (SUP) to create a new mental health center in the Shawnee Crossings subdivision. Discovery Behavioral Health plans to use an existing building at 6850 Hilltop Drive as a center for mental health and eating disorder treatment for teens. The […]
WIBW
Meals on Wheels hopes to serve up happy holiday for clients
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas is hoping to serve up some holiday cheer along with their hot meals. Stacie Torrez, manager of volunteer services, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their efforts to fill holiday gift bags for their more than 1,400 Meals on Wheels and PACE clients.
WIBW
National Suicide Lifeline non-operational, veterans encouraged to call crisis line
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the National Suicide Lifeline knocked offline, local veterans have been encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line directly. The Topeka VA Medical Center says that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the National Suicide Lifeline - 988 - became non-operational. Callers who dial either the 988 number or the 1-800-273-8255 number are unable to reach the system.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission continues tradition of giving back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As Christmas closes in it’s always important to give back. That’s exactly what the Topeka Rescue mission did today. They finished up some last minute shopping for their families adopted through the United Way’s Christmas Bureau. These gifts may be all many of them get for Christmas.
WIBW
Brewster Place hosts ‘sky-breaking’ ceremony to kick-off upward expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is expanding upward at its Topeka facility. In honor of the launch of its renovation project, the senior care center hosted a sky-breaking ceremony to mark the occasion. Brewster Place launched its $14 million renovation project on Friday, December 2, with confetti cannons to...
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Imagine being in pain 24-hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can’t fix what it is. That’s what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life. Deters is a registered nurse. She […]
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
kcur.org
Lawrence veteran recalls learning the way out of Vietnam 'ain't the yellow brick road'
The United States had been involved in the Vietnam War for more than a decade when John Musgrave joined the Marines. He was 17 and eager to enlist in 1966. Musgrave, who spent more than 11 months in Vietnam, said the infantrymen were mentally prepared to kill the enemy. "Everybody's...
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
kcur.org
Advocates say Johnson County is leaving its unhoused population out in the cold
Activists who contend Johnson County officials need to do more to find housing for those living on the streets rallied outside a homeless shelter in Lenexa on Thursday. The protest organized by the Good Faith Network channeled frustration that the county hasn’t marshaled a comprehensive plan to help people without housing.
WIBW
Cesar the border collie shares holiday cheer from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is getting into the holiday spirit. Cesar, a young border collie mix, sported a bright red bow when he joined Emi Griess for a visit to the Eye on NE Kansas. Cesar is about a year old, with some neurological issues that make his walk a little different, but he gets around fine!
KCTV 5
Beloved holiday tradition in Olathe is coming to an end
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the final year for a holiday inflatable display that has delighted families for decades. The Olathe couple who turned their front yard into what’s now known as Paulie’s Penguin Playground has decided the work involved with display has become more than they can handle.
WIBW
Municipal Court implements mask requirement as COVID levels ‘steadily increase’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Municipal Court has re-implemented a face mask requirement for employees and visitors to follow starting Monday, December 5. According to the City of Topeka, as the Kansas Health Dept. of Health and Environment monitors the spread of Influenza, RSV – or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and other viruses during the winter season -- the city wanted to implement the requirement so the courts can remain open to the public and carry out its role of administrating justice.
