Cincinnati, OH

NKY, Cincinnati listed as one of the top 23 places in the country to visit in 2023 by ‘Condé Nast Traveler’

By Staff Report
linknky.com
 3 days ago
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Crescent Springs

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The Ritchie Avenue area of Crescent Springs is right off the expressway, and there are so many hidden gems. Sweet Basil: 2520 Hazelwood...
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport

Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Local businesses honored with NKY Tri-ED Build + Elevate Growth Awards

NKY Tri-ED awarded many regional businesses with their Build + Elevate Growth awards during the 2022 Tri-ED Annual Forum & Awards. The goal of the awards, which were held at the newly renovated Turfway Park, was to recognize the businesses that excelled in categories such as capital investment and new jobs announced in Tri-ED’s four targeted industry clusters which include advanced manufacturing, life sciences, supply chain management and information technology. In total, there were 2,356 jobs announced in 2022 with $291 million raised in capital investment across these Northern Kentucky businesses.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic

In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Where to watch World Cup match this weekend

The USA has advanced to the knockout round after defeating Iran on Nov. 29, and now they take on the Netherlands Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Catch the match at one of the many watch parties happening bright and early this Saturday. Molly Mallones: 112 E. Fourth St. in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Alexandria looking to bring a sit-down restaurant to city next year

Alexandria’s new year plans include having their new city administrator David Plummer act as their restaurant consultant. In a Business Retention and Development committee meeting on Dec. 1, the city said they would like Plummer to investigate obtaining a sit-down restaurant for Alexandria. Though the committee did not mention...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Spectrum looking to hire 100 people for northern Kentucky call center

FLORENCE, Ky. — Spectrum announced plans to add 100 new outbound sales jobs at its Florence, Kentucky call center through year-end 2022 and into 2023 on Wednesday. These new roles are generally outbound telesales representatives who will be offered a competitive starting hourly wage, along with commission and incentives.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Office Hours

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Two weeks ago in this space, I wrote about our plans for year two of LINK – our beat re-alignment, some new hires, developing core coverage areas, and how we’re going to find our voice.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Unexpected tempest blows death knell to Lil’s Bagels in Covington

Lil’s Bagels announced in a statement on their website Friday morning that they are closing due to rent increases. “We are shocked, heartbroken, irate, but also hopeful, as we share this news,” the statement said. While tight-lipped on a new location, they did mention an announcement in January...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors

A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Thomas More hoops teams make history this week

When this year’s first NAIA basketball rankings came out, no one was surprised that the Thomas More women, defending NAIA national champions, were named No. 1. Jeff Hans’s Saints are a power to be reckoned with and everyone knows it. But the men? In those first rankings, the...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
FORT MITCHELL, KY

