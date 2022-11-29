NKY, Cincinnati listed as one of the top 23 places in the country to visit in 2023 by ‘Condé Nast Traveler’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Crescent Springs
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The Ritchie Avenue area of Crescent Springs is right off the expressway, and there are so many hidden gems. Sweet Basil: 2520 Hazelwood...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
linknky.com
Local businesses honored with NKY Tri-ED Build + Elevate Growth Awards
NKY Tri-ED awarded many regional businesses with their Build + Elevate Growth awards during the 2022 Tri-ED Annual Forum & Awards. The goal of the awards, which were held at the newly renovated Turfway Park, was to recognize the businesses that excelled in categories such as capital investment and new jobs announced in Tri-ED’s four targeted industry clusters which include advanced manufacturing, life sciences, supply chain management and information technology. In total, there were 2,356 jobs announced in 2022 with $291 million raised in capital investment across these Northern Kentucky businesses.
cincinnatirefined.com
The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic
In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
linknky.com
Where to watch World Cup match this weekend
The USA has advanced to the knockout round after defeating Iran on Nov. 29, and now they take on the Netherlands Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Catch the match at one of the many watch parties happening bright and early this Saturday. Molly Mallones: 112 E. Fourth St. in Covington.
linknky.com
Alexandria looking to bring a sit-down restaurant to city next year
Alexandria’s new year plans include having their new city administrator David Plummer act as their restaurant consultant. In a Business Retention and Development committee meeting on Dec. 1, the city said they would like Plummer to investigate obtaining a sit-down restaurant for Alexandria. Though the committee did not mention...
WLWT 5
Spectrum looking to hire 100 people for northern Kentucky call center
FLORENCE, Ky. — Spectrum announced plans to add 100 new outbound sales jobs at its Florence, Kentucky call center through year-end 2022 and into 2023 on Wednesday. These new roles are generally outbound telesales representatives who will be offered a competitive starting hourly wage, along with commission and incentives.
Cincinnati Will be Able to See Rare Lunar "Occultation" of Mars, Full Moon on Dec. 7
Look toward the eastern sky from 10:21 to 10:54 p.m. to see this rare lunar event.
WKRC
Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Office Hours
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Two weeks ago in this space, I wrote about our plans for year two of LINK – our beat re-alignment, some new hires, developing core coverage areas, and how we’re going to find our voice.
linknky.com
Unexpected tempest blows death knell to Lil’s Bagels in Covington
Lil’s Bagels announced in a statement on their website Friday morning that they are closing due to rent increases. “We are shocked, heartbroken, irate, but also hopeful, as we share this news,” the statement said. While tight-lipped on a new location, they did mention an announcement in January...
dayton.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton with several food vendors
A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening Thursday, Dec. 1, on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
linknky.com
Thomas More hoops teams make history this week
When this year’s first NAIA basketball rankings came out, no one was surprised that the Thomas More women, defending NAIA national champions, were named No. 1. Jeff Hans’s Saints are a power to be reckoned with and everyone knows it. But the men? In those first rankings, the...
Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida
Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams
The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.
