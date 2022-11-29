NKY, Cincinnati listed as one of the top 23 places in the country to visit in 2023 by ‘Condé Nast Traveler’

NKY Tri-ED awarded many regional businesses with their Build + Elevate Growth awards during the 2022 Tri-ED Annual Forum & Awards. The goal of the awards, which were held at the newly renovated Turfway Park, was to recognize the businesses that excelled in categories such as capital investment and new jobs announced in Tri-ED’s four targeted industry clusters which include advanced manufacturing, life sciences, supply chain management and information technology. In total, there were 2,356 jobs announced in 2022 with $291 million raised in capital investment across these Northern Kentucky businesses.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO