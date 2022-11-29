Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say.

According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence.

The bodies, identified as those of Michael S. Warner, 66, and Loretta J. Warner, 67, were reportedly found by a family member. The married couple reportedly lived in the Idle Hour Road home where their remains were found.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation,” the release said. “Both individuals appear to have died from gunshot wounds.”

The remains of both Michael and Loretta Warner will be sent for autopsy to ETSU’s medical examiner, the release said.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident, completely contained to this residence,” the release said. “And there is absolutely no reason to believe there is any danger to the general public.”

The investigation into Michael and Loretta Warner’s deaths is ongoing, and KPD officials said no further details were available as of Tuesday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.