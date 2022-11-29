On Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) will bring the North and South football champions from all six classifications to compete in the 2022 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic to The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Hattiesburg campus. This exciting event rotates its host location among Mississippi’s three largest public universities. USM is pleased to welcome these guests to campus and the Hattiesburg area as they compete for state championships, and learn more about the university.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO