ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Smiles While Cozying Up To Husband Dalton Gomez In Rare Photo

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8LWz_0jRVtPo200
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are so happy together! The popstar, 29, and her hubby, 27, cozied up to each other in a selfie that Ariana shared on Instagram on Tuesday, November 29. The couple each had huge smiles on for the sweet selfie. They were in a dark room, but the “7 Rings” singer and real estate agent’s faces were both shown, with Ariana’s eyes closed as she leaned into her husband.

While the selfie was the only shot of Ariana and Dalton together, the singer did include another shot, seemingly taken while they were getting a meal. The real estate agent sported a Los Angeles Dodgers cap and a puffy, black North Face coat, as he sipped a beverage with a croissaint in front of him. Some of the other solo shots of the singer showed her bright blonde hair, seemingly for her upcoming role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of the popular musical Wicked.

A few of the other inclusions included an adorable puppy, a video of Ariana in the studio getting ready to record, some hot pink shoes, and a video of Jennifer Coolidge also wearing an outfit, reminiscent of Glinda the Good Witch from the musical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD3Jo_0jRVtPo200
Ariana attends a ‘Billboard’ Women in Music event in December 2018. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Speaking of Wicked, Ariana seems be having a blast working on the upcoming musical adaptation. Ariana debuted the classic, bright blonde look that Glinda wears in the show on her Instagram. She also shared that she’s been bonding with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who’s playing Elphaba. The two ladies took a break from their rehearsals to share a mirror selfie in an October photo dump. Both the actors were announced as stars with an emotional (and joyous) announcement back in November 2021. The first part of the movie is expected to hit theaters in 2024.

While she’s working on the “Defying Gravity” musical, Ariana has also gotten some visits from her husband, who she’s been married to since May 2021. Dalton was seen waiting for his wife to finish her work for the day in a car in London back in September.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Rocks Pink Off The Shoulder Gown With John Legend At State Dinner

Cravings author Chrissy Teigen, 37, looked stunning in a pink gown while she attended President Joe Biden‘s first state dinner on Dec. 1. Chrissy opted for a floor-length silk pink dress that featured an off-shoulder look and gems on her puffed sleeves. The brunette beauty accessorized her look with a pair of black gloves that went up to her elbow while she carried a mini black clutch. The 37-year-old also held onto her husband, John Legend, 43, who rocked a classic black tux for the evening out.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Dances In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy TikTok Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher, 57, & Look-Alike Daughter Emerson, 25, Stun In Strapless Dresses At Munich Gala: Photos

Teri Hatcher, 57, and her 35-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney are twins! The Desperate Housewives alum took her only child — who she shares with ex-husband of nine years Jon Tenney — to The Mon Cheri Barbara Day Gala in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Teri absolutely glowed as she smiled while posing with Emerson, looking like she’s barely aged a day since the popular ABC series debuted back in 2004.
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch

Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
HollywoodLife

Prince William Meets With JFK’s Look A-like Grandson Jack, 29, & More Kennedy Family In Boston: Photos

To many, the Kennedy family are American royalty, so it’s only fitting that Prince William would meet with members of the family during his visit to Boston on Friday, December 2. President John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline and her son Jack Schlossberg and daughter Tatiana all welcomed the Prince of Wales to the JFK Presidential Library, before he pays tribute to the iconic president at the Earthshot Gala.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Is Festive In Silver Outfit For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ Performance

Gwen Stefani looked ready for the holiday season as she performed during the 2022 Christmas in Rockefeller center. The event aired on NBC on Nov. 30, and Gwen was the first to hit the stage with a performance of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.’ She completed her look with her hair styled in big curls, parted to the side in an Old Hollywood style. She also rocked festive gold eyeshadow and deep red lipstick to polish off her holiday-inspired look. Gwen was surrounded by dancers in Santa costumes, as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Were Separated From Spouses & Not ‘Hiding’ Romance

Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, are dating, but their relationship did not begin until they were both separated from their respective spouses, according to People. The mag confirmed the pair’s relationship after photos surfaced on Nov. 30 of them holding hands and spending time together in New York City on various occasions during previous weeks. “This was two consenting adults who were separated,” People’s insider shared. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”
HollywoodLife

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holds Hands With Son Charlie, 25, In Rare Appearance Together At State Dinner

A state dinner is a special occasion for everyone, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus made it even more special by bringing her son Charlie Hall for the occasion on Thursday, December 1. The Veep actress, 61, looked overjoyed to have her son, 25, with her for the evening, and it seemed like Charlie also had a great time bonding with his mom during the special event.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
267K+
Followers
24K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy