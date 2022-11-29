ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vg3n_0jRVtJku00

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A community survey is being touted by the city encouraging residents to take it before the Dec. 8 deadline. “We need you to voice your opinions!” the City of Morristown posted on its social media page.

The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses, which will remain confidential. The results from the survey are meant to guide the city in decision-making for the future.

Christmas parades, lights and parties: Things to do in East TN from now til 2023

The survey requires that participants provide their email addresses and ZIP code. This information allows for the city to hear from each person only once and allows officials to see which respondents live within city limits.

Some of the community survey questions include geography, parks, traffic, civics, rating options about quality of life, economic health, design and layout of the city and residential or commercial areas, how safe or unsafe residents feel, community qualities, as well as growth, traffic, walkability, service availability and City communication issues.

There are 34 questions total, many containing ratings to rank from “Excellent” to “Don’t Know.” The community survey is hosted by Polco and can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12

KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
KINGSPORT, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Vol legend Heath Shuler speaks to the state bound Mavericks in Anderson County. Dolly Parton teams up with Kelly Clarkson to donate $50,000 to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Dolly Parton and the Kelly Clarkson Show teamed up to donate $50,000 to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Toys for Tots kicks-off across East...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade

The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Positively Tennessee: A day...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigators searching for missing Morristown man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Festival of Lights returns to Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back in Knox County, with the official kickoff celebration at the Cove at Concord Park. It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly (leash required) event starting on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and will run through Dec. 31. Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be there when the festival begins to welcome guest and pass out candy “Kanes.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. Positively...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

WATE

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy