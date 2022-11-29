City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A community survey is being touted by the city encouraging residents to take it before the Dec. 8 deadline. “We need you to voice your opinions!” the City of Morristown posted on its social media page.

The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses, which will remain confidential. The results from the survey are meant to guide the city in decision-making for the future.

The survey requires that participants provide their email addresses and ZIP code. This information allows for the city to hear from each person only once and allows officials to see which respondents live within city limits.

Some of the community survey questions include geography, parks, traffic, civics, rating options about quality of life, economic health, design and layout of the city and residential or commercial areas, how safe or unsafe residents feel, community qualities, as well as growth, traffic, walkability, service availability and City communication issues.

There are 34 questions total, many containing ratings to rank from “Excellent” to “Don’t Know.” The community survey is hosted by Polco and can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.