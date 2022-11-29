Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Parishville couple’s Christmas village on display - maybe for last time
TOWN OF PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Just off of State Highway 72 in the town of Parishville, Dottie and Steve Parker have been waiting for the holiday season with much anticipation. While the front of their home has a charm of its own, it’s what’s in the living room...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Christmas parade to take new route
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas parade will follow a new route this year. Instead of having the tree lighting on Public Square like in years past, the celebration will kick off with a countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of city hall.
informnny.com
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on Aging....
wwnytv.com
Homeless shelter could be open by Christmas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helping combat a housing shortage in Watertown, a homeless shelter in the city is one step closer to opening its doors. The former Angel’s Inn will house up to 18 homeless men who would live there temporarily for six to nine months. While there,...
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
wwnytv.com
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
iheartoswego.com
Help VTC Change Lives This Giving Tuesday
While the hours of Giving Tuesday are winding down, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation reminds you there's still time to make a Giving Tuesday donation and help the VTC change lives for people in the North Country. Whether it's helping the VTC to transport someone to life-saving a chemotherapy treatment...
informnny.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Travel is hazardous in Lewis County due to lake effect snow bands moving across the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This advisory affects all of Lewis County and was issued...
wwnytv.com
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The population at the temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people in Watertown has gone from 12 to 30 in less than two weeks. Before the shelter opened at the former DealMaker body shop off Main Avenue, some of the people were living under the J.B. Wise Pavilion a few blocks away.
wwnytv.com
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
wrvo.org
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
flackbroadcasting.com
NRCIL to offer Narcan training in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living (NRCIL) is now offering NARCAN training in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Trainings will include a NARCAN kit for personal carry. With the increase of Opioids in the area, NRCIL is working with Credo to lower the number of deaths caused from Opioids.
wwnytv.com
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
wwnytv.com
Ambulance workers recount challenges during huge lake effect storm
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - When lake effect snow rolled into the north country on November 18, emergency workers faced a major challenge. We checked in with volunteer ambulance squads to see what they had to do to make it through the storm. The storm dumped several feet of...
informnny.com
Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown restaurant has shut its doors and will not reopen Wednesday. A manager at the Denny’s on Watertown’s Arsenal Street says they were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the store would close at the end of business that night. Employees were not...
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
wwnytv.com
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Travel Advisory issued Thursday, December 1 for all of Lewis County has been lifted
thehillnews.org
My Introduction to St. Lawrence
Greetings Laurentians! My name is Tyler Rife and I am a new Assistant Professor in the Performance & Communication Arts Department here at St. Lawrence University. While theater competitive performance, and creative media projects deeply animated my upbringing in Dayton, Ohio, and while I often embrace arts-based and performance methods in my scholarship, I was ultimately hired to serve as an Assistant Professor of Rhetoric! In this way, I might very well be located somewhere close to the “&” in “Performance & Communication Arts.”
