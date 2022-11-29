Read full article on original website
Philly arts and culture get an unexpected $21.3 million from City Hall
Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector will receive an unexpected influx of $21.3 million from City Council’s midyear budget transfer, approved on Thursday. As part of an overall $275 million distribution, most of which will go to the city’s pension fund, the bill will give allotments of money ranging from $50,000 to $3 million to more than a dozen cultural organizations, including the Art Museum, the Mann Center, the African American Museum, and the forthcoming Calder Gardens, which broke ground two weeks ago.
fox29.com
A special gradutation ceremony in Philadelphia marks returning citizens to the workforce
PHILADELPHIA - It’s been changing lives for five years and now the Uplift program is celebrating a new graduating class. "My name is Michael Dockerty. I am a universal, certified technician with my HVAC certification," Dockerty stated. Dockerty is so much more than that. He, along with several dozen...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
'Tree equity' can decrease Philly neighborhood gun violence, new Penn study says
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows evidence revealing that making the most deprived neighborhoods more green could lead to nearly 10% fewer shootings.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Give, take, and create: West Philly’s new little free library offers up crafty supplies for projects
Philadelphia is home to all sorts of little free libraries — while many of them are filled with books, there are also ones that focus on movies, yarn, and even kits to naturally dye fiber. As of this week, there’s a new one in West Philadelphia, full of craft...
Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
Pandemic curfew soon to be permanent fixture in Philly
Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
Fundraiser created to front the cost of SEPTA Key cards for asylum-seekers
A new fundraiser in Philadelphia is working to provide SEPTA Key cards to asylum-seekers who recently arrived in Philadelphia from Texas. In recent weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent five buses carrying more than 150 asylum seekers to the city, a move Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has called “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”
City of Philadelphia asking for artist submissions for permanent Harriet Tubman statue
Philadelphia is looking for artists to design a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman that will be installed outside of City Hall. The city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee will accept bids for the statue design until Jan. 26. It will be the first statue of an African American historic female figure in the city’s public art collection.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
phillyvoice.com
‘The Black Paradise Project’ aims to reduce the mental health impacts of racism
As Philadelphia works to address the mental health impacts of racism, Mural Arts Philadelphia and the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services have partnered on an initiative that aims to provide a pathway for community healing through public art projects. The program, called Porch...
School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
fox29.com
'How is this going to work?': Delaware County college students share housing with nuns
ASTON, Pa. - Student housing conjures up visions of cramped dorms and difficult roommates, but that is not the case for one local university, where students are living with nuns. "My initial thought was like, huh, how is this gonna work?" Neumann University student Katela Villasenor said. But, it is...
Sereena Quick Becomes First Black Woman To Own Chick-fil-A Franchises In Three States
Earlier this month, Sereena Quick opened a Chick-fil-A franchise in West Philadelphia, making her the first Black woman to own Chick-fil-A franchises in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. WPVI-TV reports the grand opening of Quick’s Philadelphia franchise has been in the works for months after she was selected to be...
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
LGBTQ+ leaders asking for help identifying murderer of Black trans woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials are speaking out after another member of the city's transgender community has been murdered. This comes just roughly one week after Trans Day of Remembrance, a day to remember those lost to anti-trans violence."Her life mattered, and she should still be here today," Celena Morrison, executive director of the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, said.The 27-year-old victim Shahere Jackson-McDonald, known by the name Diamond, was killed just after midnight on Thanksgiving. She was found in an apartment on Manheim Street in Germantown. "Violence against trans people, especially our trans siblings of color, continues to be an...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Philadelphia
Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
billypenn.com
Philly area holiday light experiences that’ll change your winter season life
‘Tis the season to plug in strands of colorful bulbs, illuminate inflatable cartoon characters, and set up projectors with moving images of festive symbols. For those looking to take in a bright display of holiday cheer, here’s a list of options in the Philadelphia region — both free and ticketed events.
