NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO