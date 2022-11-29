Read full article on original website
texasbreaking.com
Gang Members Plead Guilty in Killing Bronx Teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz
In the case of the murder of a teen from the Bronx named Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, five gang members have entered guilty pleas. The five members of the Trinitarios gang will each receive a sentence of between 12-15 years, according to the District Attorney. Guilty of Killing...
NYPD: Shooting death of Bronx teenager may be gang-related
NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
News 12
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
Fourteen suspected gang members and associates from the city of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie are now facing federal charges following several raids in Orange County. A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night. A viewer sent News 12 video from Lake Street...
Monroe 19-Year-Old Charged With Rape After 'Incidents In Various Locations,' Police Say
A Hudson Valley 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over several years. Orange County resident John Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police. According to Nevel, on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Man who punched 67-year-old Asian woman 125 times in N.Y. gets 17 years in prison
A New York man who was caught on video punching an elderly Asian woman 125 times this year was sentenced to over 17 years in jail in connection with the hate crime attack, officials announced Tuesday. Tammel Esco, 42, was sentenced to 17.5 years in state prison and five years...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Bronx man accused of abandoning dog tied to pole in Putnam County
Juan Rosa, 36, turned himself in after being contacted about the dog.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe man charged with rape of minor over several years
MONROE – Police have arrested a 19-year-old Monroe man on a felony charge of rape in connection with sexual assaults of an underage person that occurred over several years. State Police and Monroe Village Police also charged Jon Pelcin with unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
Man gets 17.5 years in prison for brutal hate crime attack of Asian woman in Westchester
A man from Yonkers was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for a violent hate crime that left a 67-year-old woman in the hospital with a brain bleed.
Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting
GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
NBC New York
Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack
Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
Man convicted for enlisting corrections officers to smuggle drugs into Rikers
A Brooklyn federal court convicted a 45-year-old man on Thursday for bribing Rikers Island corrections officers to smuggle drugs into the prison for sale to other inmates.
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
Man wanted for slashing victim during dispute in front of Bronx deli
A 37-year-old man was slashed in the torso during a dispute in front of a Bronx deli last month, authorities said.
Yonkers on-duty police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash involving bus
A Yonkers police officer was killed in a crash involving a bus in Westchester County on Thursday.
'VIOLENT AND COMBATIVE': Woman assaults cops after shoplifting attempt at LI Target
A Queens woman was arrested after she tried to shoplift from a Long Island Target store and then assaulted officers trying to arrest her, police said Tuesday.
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
