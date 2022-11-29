ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Shooting death of Bronx teenager may be gang-related

NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment

CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe man charged with rape of minor over several years

MONROE – Police have arrested a 19-year-old Monroe man on a felony charge of rape in connection with sexual assaults of an underage person that occurred over several years. State Police and Monroe Village Police also charged Jon Pelcin with unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Times Herald-Record

Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting

GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC New York

Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack

Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
BROOKLYN, NY

