Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO