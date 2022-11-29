ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Football Team Gets Bad News Before Big Ten Title Tilt

The University of Michigan football team will have its ability to overcome distractions tested leading up to Saturday's Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Running Back Blake Corum Is Out, Lineman Mazi Smith Facing Charges. The University of Michigan football team got some bad news just one day before their...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense

After another fun season of football, it is time to recognize the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense. This follows the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense that was released on Wednesday. This includes punters and coaches as well. Yesterday’s offensive team also included some all-purpose player selections, meaning some defensive names who also excelled on offense will be found on that list.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

See images as Chelsea girls basketball defeats Freeland

FREELAND, MI - Freeland girls basketball hosted Chelsea in a Division 2 game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Falcons held the lead at half time 29-20, but the Bulldogs came back strong in the second half taking home the win with a final score of 58-52. Check out photos...
FREELAND, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
