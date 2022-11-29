Read full article on original website
MLive.com
UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year
DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
Michigan Football Team Gets Bad News Before Big Ten Title Tilt
The University of Michigan football team will have its ability to overcome distractions tested leading up to Saturday's Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Running Back Blake Corum Is Out, Lineman Mazi Smith Facing Charges. The University of Michigan football team got some bad news just one day before their...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense
After another fun season of football, it is time to recognize the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense. This follows the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense that was released on Wednesday. This includes punters and coaches as well. Yesterday’s offensive team also included some all-purpose player selections, meaning some defensive names who also excelled on offense will be found on that list.
MLive.com
Dan Anderson says goodbye to coaching Detroit Catholic Central football after 23 years
After 23 of being a football coach at Detroit Catholic Central, Dan Anderson is stepping away from the program. After spending the previous six seasons as head coach of the team, Anderson is content with stepping away from the sport that has consumed a big portion of his life every fall for the last 30 years.
MLive.com
What time is Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship? How to watch the game for free, online
The undefeated Michigan Wolverines (12-0) will play the Purdue Boilermakers for the Big Ten championship (8-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will air on FOX and can be streamed live on FuboTV (7-day free trial). Other streaming options include Sling (half off the first month) and Hulu + Live TV.
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
‘Never had a better hire’: Strength coach is Michigan football’s X factor
ANN ARBOR -- After Michigan’s 2020 football season was cut short by a COVID outbreak, Kwity Paye went to Schembechler Hall to say his goodbyes. Over his four years he’d gone from a three-star recruit to a coveted NFL prospect. As Paye met with head coach Jim Harbaugh...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Jim Harbaugh Makes Official Decision On Michigan Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, on Wednesday. The original offense date was Oct. 7, according to records. Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit told The Detroit News the timeline from the date of the offense to when the ...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: What Michigan needs to do to avoid upset vs. Purdue
Michigan is one win from repeating as Big Ten champions. Standing in the way? Upset-minded Purdue, which won a wild, wild West to reach Saturday’s title game in Indianapolis. To help preview the game, the Wolverine Confidential podcast welcomes Mike Carmin, veteran Purdue football beat writer for the Lafayette...
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MLive.com
Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State
Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Noah Farrakhan shine to help EMU men’s basketball snap losing streak
Emoni Bates picked up where he left off from his first double-double performance in the previous game and Noah Farrakhan had his best showing to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team end its losing woes on Wednesday. Bates, the former No. 1 overall high school basketball recruit, scored...
MLive.com
See images as Chelsea girls basketball defeats Freeland
FREELAND, MI - Freeland girls basketball hosted Chelsea in a Division 2 game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Falcons held the lead at half time 29-20, but the Bulldogs came back strong in the second half taking home the win with a final score of 58-52. Check out photos...
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
