weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Delaware, Fountain by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Knox; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Lucas; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Ottawa; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, McCreary by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 00:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Laurel; Lee; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Gusty Winds Through Early Saturday Morning Wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are expected at times overnight into early Saturday morning, with locally higher gusts possible in the vicinity of any thunderstorms. The winds will gradually diminish by late Saturday morning. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down with isolated power outages are possible.
