Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, McCreary by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 00:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Laurel; Lee; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Gusty Winds Through Early Saturday Morning Wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are expected at times overnight into early Saturday morning, with locally higher gusts possible in the vicinity of any thunderstorms. The winds will gradually diminish by late Saturday morning. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down with isolated power outages are possible.
Wind Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
