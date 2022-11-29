Effective: 2022-12-03 00:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Laurel; Lee; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Gusty Winds Through Early Saturday Morning Wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are expected at times overnight into early Saturday morning, with locally higher gusts possible in the vicinity of any thunderstorms. The winds will gradually diminish by late Saturday morning. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down with isolated power outages are possible.

