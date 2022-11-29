ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

City marking infected ash trees for removal

The City of Eden Prairie will mark ash trees infected with Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) with orange rings this winter. According to a city news release sent to residents on Thursday, trees on public and private property will be marked.  Property owners will be notified by mail about the need to remove any marked trees [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Staring Lake sledding hill, warming house open

The season’s first significant snowfall on Tuesday means the Staring Lake sledding hill is open for business. According to a posting on the city website, the sledding hill and warming house at Staring Lake Park will open beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.  People can bring their own plastic sled or inner tubes, though [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
City receives award for adding electric vehicles to its squad car fleet

Eden Prairie is being recognized for its groundbreaking addition of battery-powered police cars to its fleet. Eden Prairie joins Dakota County and St. Cloud in receiving the Conservation Minnesota Blazing Star Award for implementing initiatives that advance conservation, climate, or the environment. The award will be presented by Conservation Minnesota at the Dec. 6 Eden [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Fundraising efforts focused on off-ice goals

Standing just a few steps from the Eden Prairie Community Center ice arena, Jennifer Britton and Julie Jacobson talk about goals. For these goals, though, the action is happening off the ice. Several hockey groups have teamed up on the Eden Prairie Hockey Legacy Campaign to improve rink facilities and honor the sport’s local tradition [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
With snow comes plows: be aware and do your part

Whenever it snows, Eden Prairie plows clear 233 miles of city streets, as well as sidewalks and trails, according to the city. On behalf of the drivers of those plows, the city is asking residents help with snow removal efforts by shoveling around hydrants and mailboxes and clearing the sidewalks in front of their homes. It [...]
A happy housewarming for Eden Prairie Eagles hockey

On the day after Thanksgiving, a red ribbon was draped across the entrance to the boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey locker rooms at the Eden Prairie Community Center, as members of both teams crowded in the corridor outside. Not unlike Black Friday shoppers eager to gain entrance, players waited in great anticipation for the ribbon [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Thanksgiving in July

Eden Prairie is settling into the communal, family, feasting and sharing spirit of Thanksgiving this week. So, too, is our troubled nation. This is good. When in the slow lane, we rediscover the color, texture and genius of our families and neighbors. Mid-summer’s PeopleFest invited us to, similarly, take good measure of our Eden Prairie [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
PiM Arts student wins Venice Film Festival award

Nico Rivera, a junior at Eden Prairie’s PiM Arts High School, won the Best Student Work award at the Venice Film Festival (VIFF) last July for his independent film, “Remembrance.” Rivera wrote, directed and produced the 28-minute film and composed and performed most of the music. “Remembrance” was filmed locally in Eden Prairie, Prior Lake [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Hill-Murray edges Eagles in season opener

Hill-Murray jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and held on to defeat Eden Prairie 2-1 in the season opener of boys varsity hockey Friday night at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The Pioneers had goals from Graham Greeder and Caden Sampair to take the early lead. The Eagles stormed back in [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Asia Mall draws crowds, traffic for soft opening

Asia Mall bustled with customers during its first weekend open to the public.  Apparently, as one city official quipped, too many people were excited about it. The long awaited opening of the mall caused weekend traffic jams in and out of its parking lot along Technology Drive. The 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Round Lake Park building gets final OK

Cities are apparently facing inflation like the rest of us, and it’s evident in the construction of a new building at Round Lake Park. The Eden Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, approved a bid of $3,001,990 for the construction of a 4,293-square-foot building that will replace the smaller, 40-year-old structure that now exists [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
EP Community Band updates its website

The Eden Prairie Community Band, sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie, has updated its website located at www.epcommunityband.com.  The website is now mobile-friendly and secure, according to a press release. People can review the band’s concert schedule on its homepage and download a copy as a PDF. They can also join a new email list that sends out schedule [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
