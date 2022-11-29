Read full article on original website
City marking infected ash trees for removal
The City of Eden Prairie will mark ash trees infected with Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) with orange rings this winter. According to a city news release sent to residents on Thursday, trees on public and private property will be marked. Property owners will be notified by mail about the need to remove any marked trees [...]
Staring Lake sledding hill, warming house open
The season’s first significant snowfall on Tuesday means the Staring Lake sledding hill is open for business. According to a posting on the city website, the sledding hill and warming house at Staring Lake Park will open beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. People can bring their own plastic sled or inner tubes, though [...]
It’s a winter wonderland at Eden Prairie Center tree lot
A heavy snowstorm didn’t stop B&J Evergreen employees from welcoming customers to their Eden Prairie Center mall tree lot, featuring hundreds of fresh-cut trees and a wide array of holiday greens. Austin Graber, who has worked at the lot in front of Target and JCPenney for three years, said Tuesday’s snowstorm was keeping most customers [...]
City receives award for adding electric vehicles to its squad car fleet
Eden Prairie is being recognized for its groundbreaking addition of battery-powered police cars to its fleet. Eden Prairie joins Dakota County and St. Cloud in receiving the Conservation Minnesota Blazing Star Award for implementing initiatives that advance conservation, climate, or the environment. The award will be presented by Conservation Minnesota at the Dec. 6 Eden [...]
EP Schools expects delayed buses, some schools will release buses early
Eden Prairie Schools emailed families at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to say that despite the snowstorm, schools will dismiss as normal this afternoon, except at Cedar Ridge, Oak Point, Eagle Heights, and Forest Hills. At those four schools, buses will release 10 minutes early to help minimize delays districtwide. The email said, “As our drivers take extra [...]
Fundraising efforts focused on off-ice goals
Standing just a few steps from the Eden Prairie Community Center ice arena, Jennifer Britton and Julie Jacobson talk about goals. For these goals, though, the action is happening off the ice. Several hockey groups have teamed up on the Eden Prairie Hockey Legacy Campaign to improve rink facilities and honor the sport’s local tradition [...]
Santa’s North Pole Experience returns to historic EP house
Santa Claus is finally back in town. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa’s North Pole Experience has set up shop again in the Cummins-Phipps-Grill House in Eden Prairie. In Santa’s festively decorated parlor sat Arlyn Grussing in a comfy chair, certainly looking the part of jolly old Saint Nick as he greeted two [...]
EP Police join departments statewide to curb holiday drinking and driving
You’d better watch out, you’d better not cry, you’d better not drink ‘n drive, and I’m telling you why: The Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) is participating in an impaired driving enforcement campaign now through the end of December as part of a statewide effort led by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. EPPD will [...]
With snow comes plows: be aware and do your part
Whenever it snows, Eden Prairie plows clear 233 miles of city streets, as well as sidewalks and trails, according to the city. On behalf of the drivers of those plows, the city is asking residents help with snow removal efforts by shoveling around hydrants and mailboxes and clearing the sidewalks in front of their homes. It [...]
ISM drive collects 1,938 pounds of food and essentials for PROP
International School of Minnesota (ISM) students supported the local community by collecting almost 2,000 pounds of food and daily essentials for Eden Prairie’s PROP Food Shelf. “ISM Against Hunger,” an annual food and supplies drive, ran from Oct. 24 until Nov. 14 and was supported by the entire school. The donated items were delivered to [...]
A happy housewarming for Eden Prairie Eagles hockey
On the day after Thanksgiving, a red ribbon was draped across the entrance to the boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey locker rooms at the Eden Prairie Community Center, as members of both teams crowded in the corridor outside. Not unlike Black Friday shoppers eager to gain entrance, players waited in great anticipation for the ribbon [...]
Thanksgiving in July
Eden Prairie is settling into the communal, family, feasting and sharing spirit of Thanksgiving this week. So, too, is our troubled nation. This is good. When in the slow lane, we rediscover the color, texture and genius of our families and neighbors. Mid-summer’s PeopleFest invited us to, similarly, take good measure of our Eden Prairie [...]
PiM Arts student wins Venice Film Festival award
Nico Rivera, a junior at Eden Prairie’s PiM Arts High School, won the Best Student Work award at the Venice Film Festival (VIFF) last July for his independent film, “Remembrance.” Rivera wrote, directed and produced the 28-minute film and composed and performed most of the music. “Remembrance” was filmed locally in Eden Prairie, Prior Lake [...]
Hill-Murray edges Eagles in season opener
Hill-Murray jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and held on to defeat Eden Prairie 2-1 in the season opener of boys varsity hockey Friday night at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The Pioneers had goals from Graham Greeder and Caden Sampair to take the early lead. The Eagles stormed back in [...]
Chase opens EP location, plans more branches for Twin Cities
Chase is accelerating its expansion into Minnesota, bringing the total number of bank branches in the Twin Cities to more than 40 locations by 2025 – 68% more than initially committed. The expansion, announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 2 for the bank’s first branch in Eden Prairie, will bring Chase to new communities [...]
Asia Mall draws crowds, traffic for soft opening
Asia Mall bustled with customers during its first weekend open to the public. Apparently, as one city official quipped, too many people were excited about it. The long awaited opening of the mall caused weekend traffic jams in and out of its parking lot along Technology Drive. The 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, [...]
Round Lake Park building gets final OK
Cities are apparently facing inflation like the rest of us, and it’s evident in the construction of a new building at Round Lake Park. The Eden Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, approved a bid of $3,001,990 for the construction of a 4,293-square-foot building that will replace the smaller, 40-year-old structure that now exists [...]
22 children on school bus reported safe after fatal Hwy. 62 crash Monday
Twenty-two children on a school bus involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash Monday afternoon on Highway 62 at Shady Oak Road are reported to be safe. The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The fatal crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. Monday when both vehicles were [...]
EP Community Band updates its website
The Eden Prairie Community Band, sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie, has updated its website located at www.epcommunityband.com. The website is now mobile-friendly and secure, according to a press release. People can review the band’s concert schedule on its homepage and download a copy as a PDF. They can also join a new email list that sends out schedule [...]
EP artist Meena Subramanian finds inspiration at Staring Lake
Visual artist Meena Subramanian finds inspiration along the trails of Staring Lake Park for many of her pieces, which are showcased online at meenasartroom.weebly.com. “Each day is a different scene; the scenery is spectacular,” she said. “I just love all the trees and all the seasons, especially fall. It’s just gorgeous, you know?” Subramanian lives [...]
