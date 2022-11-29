Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Put the brakes on distracted driving this holiday season
With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s important to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving and some results from an informative new educational guide are Joan Woodward, president, Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, senior vice president, Cambridge Mobile Telematics.
CBS Austin
Good Party ATX shares Holiday festivities happening this weekend
It's the holiday season and our friend, Sarah Wolf, with Good Party ATX has a list of event that are family friendly, festive, and fun. She also brought a furry friend, Grimes, available for adoption from Pug Rescue Austin. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
CBS Austin
A hub of community and connection at Capital One Café Domain NORTHSIDE
More than just a bank. At Capital One Café, they believe financial well-being is better through everyday well-being. They invite you to come on in and make yourself at home. Leah Johnson joined Trevor Scott to share how this hub at Domain NORTHSIDE could be great for organizations, students, professionals, and more.
CBS Austin
7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!
Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares advice for women when it comes to estate planning
Unlike in the past, women are no longer silent partners when it comes to getting their family's affairs in order. So today, Attorney at law John Levy joins us to share what women should know about estate planning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
CBS Austin
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy fest reveals early lineup of talent
AUSTIN, Texas — Some big names in comedy are coming to Austin. The Moontower Just For Laughs Austin announced its early lineup for its April festival. A number of performances will be presented in both English and Spanish. The two-week comedy festival that takes over more than 10 venues...
CBS Austin
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
CBS Austin
Help a local family in need this holiday season with Operation Blue Santa
Help a local family in need this holiday season with the Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive. Bring a new-unwrapped toy to the Walmart Supercenter in North Austin. Address: 12900 No. I-35 Svc Rd Sb, Austin, TX 78753 -- on the I-35 frontage road between Parmer and Howard. RLEATED | APD...
CBS Austin
CBS Austin asking for toys for APD's Operation Blue Santa
AUSTIN, Texas — Blue Santa’s nice list is extra-long this year -- so long that the Austin Police Department could use your help in making the holidays bright for some kids. Operation Blue Santa is collecting toys. You can drop yours off at Chuy's or any Austin Fire...
CBS Austin
Texas Health Action's Kind Clinic to offer 24-hours of free HIV testing in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Health Action will "Rock the Ribbon" in honor of World AIDS Day, and provide 24-hours of free HIV testing at the Kind Clinic in Central Austin. Texas Health Action’s HIV initiative, “Rock the Ribbon,” is meant to empower Texans to know their HIV status through free walk-in testing and community events.
CBS Austin
Bluebonnet Electric warns of scam calls
Bluebonnet Electric is alerting customers of a potential scam. They said fraudulent callers claiming to represent Bluebonnet are telling members that their power will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless an immediate payment is made. Anyone who receives a similar call should not provide the caller with personal information, information...
CBS Austin
Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking, physicians say
AUSTIN, Texas — As we move into the winter months, Austin Public Health continues to monitor alarming upper respiratory virus trends, especially among children. Statewide RSV numbers are trending down, but flu cases are spiking according to physicians CBS Austin spoke with. Doctors add with COVID-19 still in the mix, they’re encouraging the public to take steps to protect themselves.
CBS Austin
Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes
AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
CBS Austin
City of Austin, Austin Police Association unable to reach compromise on labor agreement
Labor negotiations between the Austin Police Association and the City are at a standstill. The main disagreement rests on whether oversight of the Austin Police Department should be included in the contract process. For nearly nine months, they’ve gone back and forth to make progress on various parts of the contract. After both sides shared their reasonings for and against the inclusion of oversight, the City canceled their next chance at negotiations.
CBS Austin
Here's what's new at COTA's Peppermint Parkway -- a mile-long display of holiday lights
AUSTIN, Texas — Peppermint Parkway has flipped the switch on millions of holiday lights that line the Circuit of The Americas Tunnel Road. This is the third year for the one-mile drive-thru display of lights at COTA. “We cannot wait to welcome Central Texans back to Peppermint Parkway. This...
CBS Austin
Bastrop PD responds to bomb threat at Walmart, no threat found
The Bastrop Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Walmart Thursday evening and determined there was no threat to the public. The manager of the store called 911 just after 5:30 p.m. and said that an employee received a threatening phone call about an explosive device. The Bastrop ISD...
CBS Austin
Dripping Springs ISD campuses receives all clear following bomb threat
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Dripping Springs Independent School District evacuated two of its campuses Wednesday afternoon out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat, officials said. According to a Facebook post by the district at around 2 p.m., students at Sycamore Springs Elementary School were evacuated...
CBS Austin
New Austin ISD trustees pick up search for new superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas — December 1 marks the first board meeting for the newly elected trustees of the Austin Independent School District. The new members will be immediately inheriting a just-approved multi-billion-dollar bond project and the search for a new school superintendent. Longtime president of Education Austin, Ken Zarifis, has...
CBS Austin
APD: Body found in WilCo is that of missing North Austin man; suspect arrested in Colorado
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: This story has been updated as of 4 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. Authorities confirmed on Friday the identity of a body found in Williamson County Thursday morning is that of missing North Austin man Justin Haden. The 34-year-old was last seen Halloween night at The Domain.
CBS Austin
Mayor candidates court early voters, Gen Z voters as runoff election gets underway
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the December runoff election is underway. In the city of Austin, voters are making some big decisions—choosing a mayor and three city council seats, but runoff elections historically have lower voter turnoff. I took a look at the runoff elections in 2020 -- less than 10 percent of Travis County voters turned out.
