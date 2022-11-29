ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wpde.com

Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
LATTA, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County caretaker accused of abusing vulnerable adult at residence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have charged a 57-year-old caretaker with abuse. Deputies arrested Falicia Ann Scott on Wednesday and charged her with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. She remained in the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning on a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records. According to the deputies, Scott […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
chapelboro.com

Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County

After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

