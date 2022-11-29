Read full article on original website
Related
Florence man faces attempted murder charge connected to May shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old man has been jailed in connection with a May shooting that injured one person in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cornelius Samuel Cade Jr. of Florence on Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery. He is being held without bond in […]
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
wpde.com
3 teens charged in murder of Robeson County man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man this week has led to the arrests of three teens. Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old all of Maxton are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
WECT
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
wpde.com
Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
Person dies after stabbing near Nichols, Marion County coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died after being stabbed in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that the person who was stabbed had died. Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to […]
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
wpde.com
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
Florence County caretaker accused of abusing vulnerable adult at residence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have charged a 57-year-old caretaker with abuse. Deputies arrested Falicia Ann Scott on Wednesday and charged her with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. She remained in the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning on a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records. According to the deputies, Scott […]
chapelboro.com
Benson Man Charged After Stealing 2 Vehicles in Orange County
After a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially charged a man later found in Wake County. A release from the sheriff’s office said 33-year-old Christopher Lee Martin is facing two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of a firearm and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Martin, who is from Benson, N.C., is expected to have charges from other jurisdictions arise as well, since he arrived in the area via Interstate 85 in what is believed to be a stolen Mercedes from Johnston County.
whqr.org
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
Even with charges, no witnesses, no trial
LUMBERTON — Even grave charges like murder can be left hanging when there are no witnesses to provide accounts. “We do
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
cbs17
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said is a “trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters” across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville. A 911 call claimed that...
Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
cbs17
Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
