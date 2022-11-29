Inspired by two physician parents and a passion to treat the whole patient, Dr. Jan Cooper started practicing general internal medicine in 1988. Dr. Cooper’s deep knowledge of the community her patients live in allows her to factor in medical, social, and personal issues into their personal health care plans. As a primary care physician at New Orleans East Hospital, she’s a firm believer in the hospital’s primary care team motto – that primary care is “your first line of defense.” Dr. Cooper continues to dedicate her professional efforts to offering accessible and extraordinary healthcare that promotes disease prevention and helps patients live their best lives.

