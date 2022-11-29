Read full article on original website
Jan A. Cooper, MD
Inspired by two physician parents and a passion to treat the whole patient, Dr. Jan Cooper started practicing general internal medicine in 1988. Dr. Cooper’s deep knowledge of the community her patients live in allows her to factor in medical, social, and personal issues into their personal health care plans. As a primary care physician at New Orleans East Hospital, she’s a firm believer in the hospital’s primary care team motto – that primary care is “your first line of defense.” Dr. Cooper continues to dedicate her professional efforts to offering accessible and extraordinary healthcare that promotes disease prevention and helps patients live their best lives.
Council approves 2023 budget with surprise addition of $124M in federal coronavirus relief spending
After a month of budget hearings, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday gave final approval to the city’s roughly $1.5 billion 2023 operating budget. The council insisted on modest changes to the $736 million general fund budget — which is made up of local recurring revenues like property and sales taxes — laid out in the draft budget Mayor LaToya Cantrell released in late October.
Sheriff Announces Pay Raise for Deputies
Many Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputies will soon see more money on their checks. Starting with their Dec. 8 paycheck, all eligible hourly workers at the Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.43 per hour, bumping their pay from $15.57 per hour to $18 per hour. It’s not clear...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ZURIK: Council allocates $9 million to pay unpaid judgments following FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has decided to allocate $9 million to repay victims who have sued the city and won but haven’t been paid. The city owes more than $36 million to hundreds of claimants. Some of the judgments date back decades. For years, the city hasn’t allocated enough money to pay those claims.
Council President Moreno Launches Initiative to Forgive New Orleanians’ Medical Debt
New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced an initiative on Wednesday that would clear an estimated $130 million in New Orleanians’ medical debt. Moreno is collaborating with Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno to create the plan, which is similar to initiatives adopted in Cook County, Illinois, and the City of Toledo, OH earlier this year.
Last day to renew expired brake tags in NOLA without late fee
Today is the last day for drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags to get them up-to-date without paying late fees. Annual inspection stickers cost $25.
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
As legal obligations mount, another religious group abandons the nursing home business
Ongoing financial difficulties and a need for money to settle sexual-abuse cases is forcing the Archdiocese of New Orleans to sell its nursing homes and other elder care interests. Notre Dame Health System, a nonprofit run by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, sold Notre Dame Home Health and Notre Dame Hospice last...
Baronne Street closed near WDSU in the CBD
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents driving in the Central Business District should be aware of a road closure on Baronne Street Thursday. The closure includes both lanes of Baronne Street between Howard Avenue and Calliope Street. Cranes will be outside the WDSU television station replacing four damaged NBC...
New Orleans City Council would ax free NOPD health care but fund bonuses under plan
A $12 million plan to cover health insurance premiums for New Orleans police officers would be redirected towards policing alternatives and other programs, while a portion of one-time funds would go towards blight reduction under a budget package the New Orleans City Council is set to debate on Thursday. If...
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
Country living, lakeshore life and condo convenience are found in $1M+ metro area homes
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation Ceremony
Pair of shoes and a necktie lay side by sidePhoto byPexels on Pixabay. A high school senior in Louisiana was almost banned from walking in his graduation ceremony after he failed to meet the school’s shoe policy. Then a teacher stepped in to help.
Councilman JP Morrell compares NOPD Chief Ferguson to the captain of the Titanic
New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell continues to demand the resignation of New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
Royal China founders return with Miss Shirley's, new dim sum restaurant on Magazine Street
Would the shrimp dumplings taste as sweet after the move to Magazine Street? Would the clams with chiles and black bean sauce hit the same notes?. And would Miss Shirley still be the whirlwind of warmth and efficiency around her dining room, as she’d been known for decades in Metairie?
Crispy Fried Oysters
There are so many incredible local foods to love when visiting New Orleans, and fried oysters are definitely at the top of the list. But if you can’t visit the iconic Casamentos for their fried oysters, or the High Hat Café for the best fried oyster po’boy you will ever taste, it is still possible to enjoy these decadent treats right at home. All you will need is a dozen oysters plus a few simple ingredients for breading and frying the oysters.
