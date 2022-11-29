ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jan A. Cooper, MD

Inspired by two physician parents and a passion to treat the whole patient, Dr. Jan Cooper started practicing general internal medicine in 1988. Dr. Cooper’s deep knowledge of the community her patients live in allows her to factor in medical, social, and personal issues into their personal health care plans. As a primary care physician at New Orleans East Hospital, she’s a firm believer in the hospital’s primary care team motto – that primary care is “your first line of defense.” Dr. Cooper continues to dedicate her professional efforts to offering accessible and extraordinary healthcare that promotes disease prevention and helps patients live their best lives.
The Lens

Council approves 2023 budget with surprise addition of $124M in federal coronavirus relief spending

After a month of budget hearings, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday gave final approval to the city’s roughly $1.5 billion 2023 operating budget. The council insisted on modest changes to the $736 million general fund budget — which is made up of local recurring revenues like property and sales taxes — laid out in the draft budget Mayor LaToya Cantrell released in late October.
theneworleanstribune.com

Sheriff Announces Pay Raise for Deputies

Many Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputies will soon see more money on their checks. Starting with their Dec. 8 paycheck, all eligible hourly workers at the Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.43 per hour, bumping their pay from $15.57 per hour to $18 per hour. It’s not clear...
bigeasymagazine.com

Council President Moreno Launches Initiative to Forgive New Orleanians’ Medical Debt

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced an initiative on Wednesday that would clear an estimated $130 million in New Orleanians’ medical debt. Moreno is collaborating with Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno to create the plan, which is similar to initiatives adopted in Cook County, Illinois, and the City of Toledo, OH earlier this year.
WGNO

Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
WDSU

Baronne Street closed near WDSU in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents driving in the Central Business District should be aware of a road closure on Baronne Street Thursday. The closure includes both lanes of Baronne Street between Howard Avenue and Calliope Street. Cranes will be outside the WDSU television station replacing four damaged NBC...
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
The Kitchn

Crispy Fried Oysters

There are so many incredible local foods to love when visiting New Orleans, and fried oysters are definitely at the top of the list. But if you can’t visit the iconic Casamentos for their fried oysters, or the High Hat Café for the best fried oyster po’boy you will ever taste, it is still possible to enjoy these decadent treats right at home. All you will need is a dozen oysters plus a few simple ingredients for breading and frying the oysters.
