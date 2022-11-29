Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, Mountain Home (Roller)
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, of Mountain Home passed away November 30, 2022 with his family at his side. Tracy was born to Floyd and Geneva (Nelson) Munson on December 12, 1963 in Westmoreland, Kansas. Tracy was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family. You did not...
KTLO
Tracy Dee hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.
KTLO
Roger Jens Christensen, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Roger Jens Christensen formerly of Mountain Home, are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Roger Jens Christensen died Tuesday in Indiana.
KTLO
Kay Taylor, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Kay Taylor of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kay Taylor died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Gwenith Marr, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Gwenith Marr of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Gwenith Marr died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Society.
KTLO
Marcella L. McCarty, 105, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 105-year-old Marcella L. McCarty of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Marcella L. McCarty died Thursday at Good Samaritan Society.
KTLO
MHHS starts Branson Battle at the Border by sweeping Waynesville, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams wrapped up the first day of the Branson Battle at the Border on a successful note. The Bombers and Lady Bombers were able to sweep Waynesville, Missouri. Mountain Home’s girls were able to dominate the Lady Tigers 73-32. The game was close for...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
KTLO
Albert Ellis Baker, 73, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Albert Ellis Baker of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Albert Ellis Baker died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS continuing Branson Battle at the Border
Basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes the Mountain Home High School teams continuing action in the Branson Battle at the Border. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are both set to meet Lake Hamilton. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 3-2 on the season. The Lady Bombers...
KTLO
MHHS wrestling, swim teams set for Thursday road trips
Mountain Home High School has wrestling and swimming scheduled for Thursday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber wrestling teams will be on the road for a tri-meet at West Plains. Action gets underway at 5. Mountain Home’s swim teams will be in Conway for a meet on the campus of Hendrix...
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams split tri-match at West Plains
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams ended up with mixed results on Thursday as they competed in a tri-match at West Plains. The Bomber boys had a very close dual against Marshfield coming down to the very last match but came up short with a 40-36 loss. Mountain Home came back later and defeated the host Zizzers 57-27.
KTLO
Eugene W. Kamp, 87, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Eugene W. Kamp of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Eugene Kamp died Thursday at Hiram Shaddox Therapy and Living.
KTLO
Melbourne falls to Booneville in state semifinals
The Melbourne High School football team came up just short of advancing to the state championship game on Friday. Melbourne ended up falling at home to Booneville 41-36 in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Playoffs. Melbourne was up 24-21 at the break. Booneville outscored Melbourne 20-6 at one...
KTLO
Plane crashed within feet of major highway in Batesville
A plane crash in Batesville Tuesday evening nearly ended in the middle of a busy highway. According to KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, photos sent in by a viewer show the plane just feet from Highway 167. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said several people, including two pilots, were on board the...
howellcountynews.com
S.W.A.T. unit activated on Thanksgiving Day
The Howell County S.W.A.T. unit responded to a residence on County Road 8270 on Thanksgiving Day. Two 911 calls on the holiday at approximately 11:40 a.m. reported a man in the roadway pouring gasoline on himself. Deputies responded and made contact with the man, whose identity has not been released...
howellcountynews.com
Joe’s Barber Shop closes after more than 50 years
A stray comb is swept into a dustpan. Straight and black, the barber’s comb had looked at home on the black and white checked floor, but now it seems out of place. The 300-pound, leather barber’s chair has been loaded into a truck and moved away. The counter that held scissors, combs, and razors is bare. Magazines on hand for waiting customers are placed into garbage bags.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes
A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
Comments / 0