Following the hot housing market that occurred throughout most of the pandemic, it seems the flipside has finally arrived. Homes are being delisted at a record rate, pulled off the market after receiving low offers or no offers at all, according to new reporting in Bloomberg. The real-estate brokerage Redfin said that 2 percent of homes for sale were delisted without being sold every week during the three months that ended November 20. That’s up from 1.6 percent of homes the year prior. “Some sellers are having a hard time grasping that we’re not in a housing-market frenzy anymore—it’s tough for them...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO