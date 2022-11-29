Read full article on original website
Related
BlackRock’s Larry Fink predicts most crypto firms will fold in the wake of the FTX collapse—but that won’t be the end of DeFi
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks that most crypto companies won't survive in the wake of Bankman Fried's FTX collapse.
For Clients of Bankrupt FTX: a Bit of Good News
The bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire on Nov. 11 came as a shock to customers and investors of the various companies involved. The immediate open question is whether they'll get their money back. The FTX cryptocurrency exchange was one of the central platforms in the fledgling financial-services industry, which...
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
The Verge
DoorDash announces layoffs affecting 1,250 workers
DoorDash is laying off around 1,250 workers. The update, posted by DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, explains that the company grew too quickly during the covid pandemic, leading to an increase in operating expenses that could soon “outgrow” the company’s revenue. “While we’ve always been disciplined in how...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
The ‘great remote work mismatch’ is here: Workers are looking for WFH roles that are dwindling before their eyes￼
There are fewer remote work opportunities for job seekers looking for flexibility. We’ve gone through just about every narrative at this point: remote work is dead, it’s here to stay, it is the new normal. Whatever side of the argument you may be on, one thing stands true: Employers are offering fewer and fewer remote work opportunities even as demand for such work remains.
techaiapp.com
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
msn.com
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
The Black Investors Who Were Burned by Bitcoin
Two years ago, a Maryland-based information-technology specialist—who asked to remain anonymous for reasons that will become apparent in a minute—started researching bitcoin in earnest. He’d seen the ubiquitous advertisements for it, he told me. He had a background in computer science and was interested in cryptography. He saw the promise of the blockchain, bitcoin’s distributed-transactions ledger. And he had watched the astonishing rally in the value of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. “I wanted to see how far it would go,” he told me.
Futurism
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
u.today
Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Nouriel Roubini on Crypto Market: "Bloodbath Has Only Started"
Prominent economist Nouriel Roubini opined that the cryptocurrency "bloodbath" had only just begun earlier this Thursday. Roubini is convinced that most cryptocurrency companies are now on their way to extinction after a series of high-profile bankruptcy filings. Last week, a New York University professor said that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency...
Crypto bros offloading G-Wagons, luxury cars amid FTX crash
Crypto bros are running on empty — and appear to be offloading their fancy cars amid the fallout from the FTX implosion, which has rippled through the cryptocurrency market and caused the value of digital coins to plummet. An uptick in like-new models of sought-after luxury cars have hit resale sites such as AutoTrader in recent weeks, but they’re not fetching the premium prices they once did. The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — the unofficial “new money” badge of the crypto rich — was once valued around $300,000 in the resale market but is now closer to $200,000, car experts say. Other...
Study says residents need to make $221,000 per year to own a home in LA
A new study by real estate brokerage Redfin revealed that the American dream of owning a home is now further out of reach for many people trying to live in Los Angeles. "Real estate in Los Angeles has just gotten so expensive, it's out of reach for people who are upper middle class — let alone middle class," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. According to the Redfin study, the income needed to buy a median-priced home in L.A. has soared by 40.7% in one year. In 2021, anyone looking to buy a home in the city of Angels needed to make...
As the Pandemic Housing Frenzy Fades, Homes Are Being Pulled Off the Market at Record Rates
Following the hot housing market that occurred throughout most of the pandemic, it seems the flipside has finally arrived. Homes are being delisted at a record rate, pulled off the market after receiving low offers or no offers at all, according to new reporting in Bloomberg. The real-estate brokerage Redfin said that 2 percent of homes for sale were delisted without being sold every week during the three months that ended November 20. That’s up from 1.6 percent of homes the year prior. “Some sellers are having a hard time grasping that we’re not in a housing-market frenzy anymore—it’s tough for them...
Nike, Adidas Could Reduce Order Volumes By 40%
Order volumes for major sportswear brands are anticipated to decline starting next year. Companies like Nike and Adidas are expected to reduce their order volumes by 30%-40% beginning next summer, with both companies reportedly notifying their manufacturing plants. It’s unclear how long it will last, but some outlets have reported...
Disney Pays $900M for MLB’s Stake in Its Streaming Tech
MLB — which founded BAMTech — sold the 15% stake to Disney this month, according to Disney’s latest annual report made public on Tuesday. That puts the valuation of the subsidiary, now known as Disney Streaming, at $6 billion, a 40% jump over the last 15 months.
AOL Corp
'Cash is king' right now, says strategist
Rallies within the current bear market are a good time to reallocate holdings — and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist. “We’re recommending to take advantage of these times when the market is having a bull rally, during this bear market — to reallocate portfolios —to clean up some of the holdings that you don’t want any more and repositions to things that we like,” Kathy Entwistle, managing director at Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance Live.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Advocate Novogratz Withdrawalls His Predicts on Bitcoin
The CEO of Galaxy blames central banks for raising interest rates. Mike Novogratz believes still Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000. Billionaire Mike Novogratz, one of the cryptocurrency advocates, is now included in the catastrophic collapse scenario. Novogratz pulled off his previous prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $500,000 in five years, blaming the Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 1