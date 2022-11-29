ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Hot 104.7

Talented South Dakota Singer Voted Off ‘The Voice’

South Dakota has been cheering on its hometown hero Rowan Grace through her journey on NBC's The Voice. After another live performance on TV this past Monday night, Rowan Grace set out to prove to the nation that she deserved to move on to the Semi-Final round. The question is...did America vote to keep her in the competition?
