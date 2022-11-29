ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finney County, KS

ulyssesnews.com

Infant Hospitalized, Mother Arrested, Authorities Search For Father In Case

An infant who had been reported as "unresponsive" has been released from the hospital in Garden City. Authorities arrested the child's mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, and are now looking for the child's father, Carlos Rascon, 20. Deputies from Finney County Sheriff's Department and EMS in Garden City responded at 2:57...
GARDEN CITY, KS
WIBW

Woman killed in semi vs. pickup truck crash in Western Kansas

STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck struck her vehicle at the intersection of a highway in western Kansas near the Colorado border. According to the KHP crash logs, just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, Gladis Antillon Garcia, 46, of...
JOHNSON CITY, KS
KSN News

Heat lamps cause two fires in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Heat lamps caused two structure fires in Garden City within the past few weeks. The Garden City Fire Department said the most recent occurred on Saturday. The department has offered safety tips while using the devices. Do not place the heat lamp near combustible materials such as straw, hay, or […]
GARDEN CITY, KS

