ulyssesnews.com
Infant Hospitalized, Mother Arrested, Authorities Search For Father In Case
An infant who had been reported as "unresponsive" has been released from the hospital in Garden City. Authorities arrested the child's mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, and are now looking for the child's father, Carlos Rascon, 20. Deputies from Finney County Sheriff's Department and EMS in Garden City responded at 2:57...
Kan. babysitter jailed after child hospitalized with skull fracture
FORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas woman for allegedly critically injuring a child in her care. On November 18, police were dispatched to St. Catherine's Hospital in Garden City after report of a 4-year-old child suffering from a skull fracture, according to a media release. Through...
Babysitter in Dodge City arrested on suspicion of fracturing child’s skull
A 4-year-old child was hospitalized with a skull fracture, leading to the arrest of a babysitter on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.
WIBW
Woman killed in semi vs. pickup truck crash in Western Kansas
STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck struck her vehicle at the intersection of a highway in western Kansas near the Colorado border. According to the KHP crash logs, just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, Gladis Antillon Garcia, 46, of...
Heat lamps cause two fires in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Heat lamps caused two structure fires in Garden City within the past few weeks. The Garden City Fire Department said the most recent occurred on Saturday. The department has offered safety tips while using the devices. Do not place the heat lamp near combustible materials such as straw, hay, or […]
