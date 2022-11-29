Read full article on original website
DENNIS BARRY HARE
Dennis Barry Hare, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home in rural Marshall, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Born December 5, 1947, in Joplin, MO, he was the son of the late Clarence Hare and Alma Mulkins Hare. On June 3, 2000, he married the love of his life, Gina (Myers) Holder, and moved to the Marshall area.
JOE “FATDOG” FRAZIER
Joe “Fatdog” Frazier, age 66, of Waverly, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Waverly Cemetery-Buck Cary Edition in Waverly. Memorials are suggested to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WAYNE LAVON HILL
Wayne Lavon Hill, 83, of New Franklin passed away at his home on November 29, 2022 lovingly cared for by his family. Wayne was born in Brookfield, Missouri on July 20, 1939 a son of the late Willie Jasper Hill and Bessie Mae (Cheek) Hill. He married Linda Carole Dobson on June 5, 1965 at Bible Baptist Church in New Franklin. Linda survives at their home.
PATRICIA MAE DILL
Patricia Mae Dill, age 90, of Olathe, KS, formerly of Pilot Grove, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center in Olathe. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove with Father Mark Smith, Officiating. Prayers of the Holy Rosary will be said at 9:00 a.m. at the church, followed by visitation until Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Pilot Grove.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'
Colonial Hotel, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 24, 2010, The Colonial Hotel in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
SEDALIA DOWNTOWN STREET AND ALLEY CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close several streets and alleys for the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3. The parade route starts at 7th Street and S. Ohio Avenue and proceeds north on Ohio Avenue...
An Improbable Escape From Warrensburg Hotel Fire 149 Years Ago
On November 29, 1873, Warrensburg suffered one of its worst fires, The Ming Hotel Fire. This is according to a post from the Warrensburg Fire Department Facebook Page. Yet, that fire saved two men's lives in an almost ridiculous way. Felix Kraemer, a Steinway & Sons piano salesman from New...
Kansas City men charged with shooting at trooper in Blue Springs
Two Kansas City men face numerous charges after prosecutors say they shot at a Missouri State Trooper during a traffic stop in Blue Springs.
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
Warrensburg Woman Dies in JoCo Crash
A Warrensburg woman died after an SUV collided with a van in Johnson County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Ford Ecosport, driven by 69-year-old Linda K. Ridge of Warrensburg, was at Missouri 13 and NE 600 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she turned into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Transit, driven by 22-year-old Caleb J. Henry of Blue Springs.
Two people hurt following a crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were hurt following a crash in Johnson County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on state Highway 58 south of Route VV. Troopers said an SUV driven by Debra J. Bradfield, 63, of Centerview, traveled off the right side The post Two people hurt following a crash in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri AG sues Carroll County ambulance board for holding secret meetings
Missouri Attorney General Eric Scmitt sued the Carroll County Ambulance District Board last year after it held multiple meetings in private, without giving the public a chance to attend.
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MISSING ADULT
The Sedalia Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 905, East 6th Street, Sedalia, at 1 p.m. on November 30, 2022. The missing adult is Melody Porter Odonnell, a 69-year-old white female, who is five feet tall and 215 pounds. She...
MARSHALL PHILHARMONIC AND MARSHALL COMMUNITY CHORUS TO PRESENT ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
The Marshall Philharmonic Orchestra and the Marshall Community Chorus will share the stage on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Harold L. Lickey Auditorium at Bueker Middle School, to present their annual Christmas Celebration. The concert will be under the direction of Kevin Lines and Ron Sayer.
One driver dead, two injured in Cooper County accident
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - An Illinois driver is dead, and his two occupants are injured, following an accident on I-70 in Cooper County yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the PT Cruiser driven by 24-year-old Kyle Horak ran off the left side of the roadway and returned before he overcorrected. The vehicle again ran off the left side and collided with median cable barriers and overturned.
