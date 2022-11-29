Joe “Fatdog” Frazier, age 66, of Waverly, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Waverly Cemetery-Buck Cary Edition in Waverly. Memorials are suggested to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

WAVERLY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO