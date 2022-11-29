ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

DENNIS BARRY HARE

Dennis Barry Hare, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home in rural Marshall, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Born December 5, 1947, in Joplin, MO, he was the son of the late Clarence Hare and Alma Mulkins Hare. On June 3, 2000, he married the love of his life, Gina (Myers) Holder, and moved to the Marshall area.
MARSHALL, MO
JOE “FATDOG” FRAZIER

Joe “Fatdog” Frazier, age 66, of Waverly, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Waverly Cemetery-Buck Cary Edition in Waverly. Memorials are suggested to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WAVERLY, MO
WAYNE LAVON HILL

Wayne Lavon Hill, 83, of New Franklin passed away at his home on November 29, 2022 lovingly cared for by his family. Wayne was born in Brookfield, Missouri on July 20, 1939 a son of the late Willie Jasper Hill and Bessie Mae (Cheek) Hill. He married Linda Carole Dobson on June 5, 1965 at Bible Baptist Church in New Franklin. Linda survives at their home.
NEW FRANKLIN, MO
PATRICIA MAE DILL

Patricia Mae Dill, age 90, of Olathe, KS, formerly of Pilot Grove, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center in Olathe. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove with Father Mark Smith, Officiating. Prayers of the Holy Rosary will be said at 9:00 a.m. at the church, followed by visitation until Mass. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Pilot Grove.
OLATHE, KS
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties

UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
MISSOURI STATE
Warrensburg Woman Dies in JoCo Crash

A Warrensburg woman died after an SUV collided with a van in Johnson County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Ford Ecosport, driven by 69-year-old Linda K. Ridge of Warrensburg, was at Missouri 13 and NE 600 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she turned into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Transit, driven by 22-year-old Caleb J. Henry of Blue Springs.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Two people hurt following a crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were hurt following a crash in Johnson County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on state Highway 58 south of Route VV. Troopers said an SUV driven by Debra J. Bradfield, 63, of Centerview, traveled off the right side The post Two people hurt following a crash in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MISSING ADULT

The Sedalia Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 905, East 6th Street, Sedalia, at 1 p.m. on November 30, 2022. The missing adult is Melody Porter Odonnell, a 69-year-old white female, who is five feet tall and 215 pounds. She...
SEDALIA, MO
One driver dead, two injured in Cooper County accident

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - An Illinois driver is dead, and his two occupants are injured, following an accident on I-70 in Cooper County yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the PT Cruiser driven by 24-year-old Kyle Horak ran off the left side of the roadway and returned before he overcorrected. The vehicle again ran off the left side and collided with median cable barriers and overturned.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

