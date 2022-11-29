ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
classiccountry1070.com

Two seriously injured in crash near Wichita’s museum district

Two people were pinned in vehicles after a crash near Wichita’s museum district Friday morning. The two-vehicle crash was reported at Central and Seneca around 10:20 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the other had possible serious injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed

It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita

It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]
Hutch Post

Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
RENO COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Crews battle large grass fire in Marion County

Crews from several fire departments were involved in battling a large grass fire Thursday afternoon in southeastern Marion County. The fire broke out south of Florence, and strong south winds pushed the fire and smoke to the north, creating a hazard for drivers on Highway 50. There was no word of any structures that were threatened or damaged, and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Injury reported in southwest Wichita house fire

One person had minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in southwest Wichita. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of South Hoover Court, which is near Ridge Road and MacArthur. Crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived and they had information that someone might be trapped in the home.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | December 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by The Popcorner. Big thanks to The Popcorner for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6 located in Butler County. The portion affected is along and south of 160th Street. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute...
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man thrown from pickup bed in Kansas City

A Wichita man was seriously hurt after he was thrown from a pickup bed in Kansas City Tuesday morning. This happened around 10:20 at the interchange of I-435 and I-170. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a driver was going against traffic on the shoulder of the highway. The driver, who is also from Wichita, had slowed down for a disabled car on the outside shoulder. When he accelerated, the 22-year-old man in the back of the pickup was thrown from the bed. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS

