Network navigation: the benefits of a modern navigation platform for patients and health systems
Health systems and payers have both invested heavily in creating comprehensive networks that deliver high-quality healthcare. But too often, these systems expect patients to self-navigate their care journey. That leads to access issues and attrition as some patients go out of the network for subsequent care. At a November session...
Structured patient handoffs cut adverse effects by nearly 50%, researchers find
The I-PASS Handoff Program, created to improve handoff miscommunications when providers change shifts, resulted in a 47 percent reduction in adverse events, a new study found. The study, published Nov. 3 in the Journal of Hospital Medicine, engaged 32 diverse hospitals that included adult, pediatric, academic and community hospitals. At...
SSM Health sues surgeons leaving to start competing practice
Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health Dean Medical Group is suing two physicians who resigned to start a new practice, The Chippewa Herald reported Dec. 1. Orthopedic surgeons Jason Sansone, MD, and Brian Keyes, DO, encouraged SSM Health colleagues to join them to form a competing practice, according to a lawsuit. The medical group was planning an orthopedic ASC at the time.
Heart balloon pumps added to medical device shortage list
The FDA placed some balloon pumps on its medical device shortage list Dec. 2, which the agency said was because of increased demand and shortage of some of the product's components. There is a shortage of Getinge Maquet/Datascope Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump devices, and the supply issue will continue into 2023,...
American Hospital Association urges DEA to extend telehealth prescribing rules
The American Hospital Association is asking the Drug Enforcement Administration to extend and clarify pandemic-era rules that allowed providers to prescribe addiction-treatment medications through telehealth. Amid the pandemic, the DEA waived the requirement that providers see patients in person before prescribing buprenorphine and allowed telephone evaluations for the drug. But...
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages
Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
How price transparency empowers patients and helps drive patient satisfaction and loyalty
For years, price transparency has been lacking in healthcare, but this is rapidly changing, as consumers increasingly want price information to make care decisions. At a session sponsored by CareCredit at the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Shannon Burke, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Synchrony's Health & Wellness Platform, facilitated a discussion about price transparency in healthcare.
Sepsis surveillance technology is one important key to reducing the cost of sepsis care
CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) estimate that sepsis costs the U.S. healthcare system about $38 billion annually. As Americans age and hospitalized patients become more clinically complex, those costs have been increasing. At a session sponsored by Wolters Kluwer at the Becker's Virtual CEO +...
AHA urges 2024 Medicare payment adjustment due to 'unprecedented pressure'
A one-time adjustment to fiscal year 2024 Medicare payments should be made to reflect recent inadequate reimbursements and help healthcare systems facing "unprecedented pressure," the American Hospital Association urged in a Dec. 1 letter. Writing to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), AHA said inflationary pressures emerging later in fiscal...
U-M Health Hazards committee to launch USP hazardous drug handling standards
The U-M Health Hazardous Drug Oversight Committee is reclassifying hazardous drugs and rolling out United States Pharmacopeia Hazardous Drug Handling standards on Feb. 28, according to a Dec. 1 article on the Michigan Medicine website. USP reclassifies drugs based on the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health hazardous drug...
Henry Ford Health names hospital president
Emily Moorhead was named president of Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital. Ms. Moorhead brings more than 15 years of experience to the position, according to a Dec. 2 news release. Most recently, she was interim president of Henry Ford Jackson since February. She also served as COO for Henry Ford...
What 100+ healthcare executives told Becker's about leadership + strategy
They may oversee teams of varying sizes and scopes, and serve patients in different markets, but one thing more than 100 healthcare executives shared in 2022 was taking the time to share their thoughts on leadership and healthcare strategy with Becker's Hospital Review. Below, find a sampling of executive interviews,...
Virtual urgent care, remote monitoring: How CHOP's health IT team met the viral surge
The health IT team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been helping manage the recent surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses by shifting to virtual urgent care and boosting remote patient monitoring, CIO Shakeeb Akhter told Becker's. Like many children's hospitals across the country, CHOP has been inundated with cases of...
Athenahealth launches clinical advisory board
EHR vendor Athenahealth has launched a clinical advisory board to serve as a forum providing feedback to improve EHR workflows for clinicians. The board, composed of 30 customer members, will focus on integrating the clinical voice into product design and development. Additionally, members will also collaborate with Athenahealth's product team, offering ideas on the long-term direction of the EHR vendor's product roadmap and clinical features currently in active development, according to a Nov. 30 press release from Athenahealth.
13 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
Here are 13 hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on since Nov. 1:. 1. The East Florida division of HCA Healthcare named Richard Read as its CFO, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Read will lead the financial operations and reporting for the East Florida division's 14 hospitals, seven freestanding emergency rooms, 10 ASCs and 59 urgent care centers.
The future of healthcare delivery is hybrid, but connectivity and infrastructure issues must be addressed
Over the past two years, the healthcare sector has been challenged to rapidly adopt a variety of technology trends like telehealth, as well as to closely follow an accelerated level of innovation in medical devices and new approaches for delivering care. These trends have underscored the importance of connectivity in solving for the latest challenges of the day. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission recently acknowledged that reliable cellular connectivity is a social determinant of health.
Consulting firm boosts RCM focus with hires
New York City-based consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal has made a pair of hires intended to strengthen the company's revenue cycle management capabilities. Lorin Martin was named managing director of the firm's Healthcare Industry Group, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the company. Prior to joining Alvarez & Marsal, he served as managing director of the Claro Group and Nordic Consulting's revenue cycle practices. Mr. Martin also has partnered with large academic medical centers, multifacility health systems, community hospitals and physician practice organizations to develop revenue cycle improvements and interdisciplinary process efficiencies.
Will CVS, Amazon and Walgreens deals shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model?
Amazon, CVS and Walgreens are investing millions of dollars into primary care practices as part of a push to shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 2. The healthcare disruptors have made headlines in recent months as their deals — One...
HHS: Pixel trackers installed on hospital websites may violate HIPAA
HHS's Office for Civil Rights warned healthcare entities that using pixel tracking technology in patient portals may violate HIPAA. The department issued a bulletin Dec. 1 that says entities covered by HIPAA can't use pixel trackers if they transmit protected health information without patient consent or if they don't have a signed business associate agreement with the technology tracking vendors.
Texas A&M, University Health partner on training, research hospital
Executives from Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Bryan-based Texas A&M Health and San Antonio-based University Health have partnered to expand care, medical training and research in South Texas and Bexar County. University Health has purchased 68 acres at the west entry of Texas A&M's San Antonio campus, the health system said...
