Man shoots at another man 3 separate times in revenge shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for three revenge shootings, from an ongoing feud. On Nov. 5 at approximately 5 p.m., a woman was driving a 2018 Nissan KCK near Corry Road and Eloise Road, with a man in the passenger seat. While driving, they were approached by...
Christmas Casers: Pair suspected of casing businesses to burglarize, Bartlett police say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are looking for two suspects suspected of casing local businesses to burglarize during the holiday season. Dubbed the “Christmas Casers,” police are trying to identify the pair. They were seen casing Christian Brothers Automotive at 6670 Hwy. 70 on Nov. 24. Police...
3 teens charged in carjacking, police chase in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens have been arrested after a police chase involving a vehicle that was carjacked. The incident unfolded Dec. 1 near Hunter Avenue and Springdale Street, where Memphis police found the carjacked vehicle. Three teen boys - two aged 14 and one aged 16 - were...
Man charged in Olive Branch with assault
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police responded to a disturbance call and found an automobile accident as well as a man who told them he had been assaulted. OBPD responded around 6:30 p.m. on November 28 on the 7700 block of Highway 178 and found a man who had been involved in a vehicle […]
Man arrested after officers track stolen iPhone to his location, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen iPhone led to the arrest of a man accused of a carjacking at a gas station earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at Z-Market on Perkins Road and found that a man had his car stolen after two people approached him with handguns, police said.
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
Memphis mother says juvenile offenders should be held accountable after daughter shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is thankful her daughter is still alive after an alleged teen gunman shot her this past summer. FOX13 learned new details about the shooting in Frayser that left three people injured. The shooting happened July 30 in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive...
Man and woman steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from Bed Bath & Beyond, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, two people loaded up on thousands of dollars worth of illegally gotten goods from a Memphis store, according to police. Memphis Police said that a man and woman walked into Bed Bath & Beyond on White Station Road around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
Man arrested after crashing stolen car into building, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Man is facing several charges after police say he ran from officers and crashed a car taken during a carjacking into a building at the Pepper Tree Apartments. Police said Carlos Antonio Standard, 27, was spotted driving the Kia Optima hours after a woman carjacked at gunpoint outside a convenience store […]
Ark. officer arrested after 6 days on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned more about an Arkansas Police Officer charged with two counts of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old. Twenty-two year-old Justin Davis had been on the Forrest City Police Department only six days when accusations against him came to light. WREG found out Davis had previously been a police officer in […]
MS Walmart shooter found guilty of murders
Man charged with string of crimes in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he shot up a house, stole a mini-bike and dragged an officer several feet as he tried to speed away. Covington Police say it all started when officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 […]
Warrant issued for alleged gunman’s arrest after fatal shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a warrant for a suspect’s arrest after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis. The shooting happened Thursday morning around 10:45 a.m. on S. Lauderdale Street. A caller said there was a disturbance and that someone had been shot...
Teen expected to recover after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of the 15-year-old shot in the Hickory Hill area pleads for change after her son’s near-death experience. “You just never wanna hear that your son has been shot,” said Asia Partee. Her son was standing outside Sonic, along Kirby Parkway, when a group of people drove by and shot at […]
Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis
Porch Pirate Alert: Memphis Police searching for East Memphis package thieves
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Holiday Season ramps up across the Mid-South, so too are package thefts. Memphis Police are looking for two people who they said stole multiple packages from the front porch of an East Memphis home. MPD said on November 28 at 3:33 pm, officers responded...
Man hit by truck left in critical condition, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after he was struck by a truck in Southwest Memphis on Friday afternoon, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive. The man...
