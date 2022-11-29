ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged in Olive Branch with assault

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police responded to a disturbance call and found an automobile accident as well as a man who told them he had been assaulted. OBPD responded around 6:30 p.m. on November 28 on the 7700 block of Highway 178 and found a man who had been involved in a vehicle […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man arrested after crashing stolen car into building, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Man is facing several charges after police say he ran from officers and crashed a car taken during a carjacking into a building at the Pepper Tree Apartments. Police said Carlos Antonio Standard, 27, was spotted driving the Kia Optima hours after a woman carjacked at gunpoint outside a convenience store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Ark. officer arrested after 6 days on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned more about an Arkansas Police Officer charged with two counts of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old. Twenty-two year-old Justin Davis had been on the Forrest City Police Department only six days when accusations against him came to light. WREG found out Davis had previously been a police officer in […]
FORREST CITY, AR
MS Walmart shooter found guilty of murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Martez Abram, the man accused of a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, were killed. A police officer also was shot, but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man charged with string of crimes in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he shot up a house, stole a mini-bike and dragged an officer several feet as he tried to speed away. Covington Police say it all started when officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 […]
COVINGTON, TN
Teen expected to recover after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of the 15-year-old shot in the Hickory Hill area pleads for change after her son’s near-death experience. “You just never wanna hear that your son has been shot,” said Asia Partee. Her son was standing outside Sonic, along Kirby Parkway, when a group of people drove by and shot at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN

