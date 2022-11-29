ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
NBC Chicago

Ukraine Says Six Embassies, Consulates Received ‘Bloody Parcels' With Animal Eyes

Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”
The Guardian

Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop

The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
NBC Chicago

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine Pay for War Without Wrecking Economy?

Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The struggle is finding loans or...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

