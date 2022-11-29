Read full article on original website
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Zelenskyy Advisor Says Up to 13,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Been Killed in Russia's War
A top adviser to Ukraine's president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country's nine-month struggle against Russia's invasion, a rare comment on such figures and far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders. Russian forces kept up rocket attacks...
Russian Mercenaries Join List of Religious Freedom Violators Alongside Terror Groups
The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern" for its activities in the Central African...
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate...
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Prepares ‘Powerful Countermeasure'; EU Seeks Special Court to Investigate Russia War Crimes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine. He said Russian forces are "planning something" in the...
Rail workers say deal won't resolve quality-of-life concerns
Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time
Ukraine Says Six Embassies, Consulates Received ‘Bloody Parcels' With Animal Eyes
Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”
Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop
The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine Pay for War Without Wrecking Economy?
Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The struggle is finding loans or...
Biden Signs Bill Averting Rail Worker Strike Despite Lack of Paid Sick Days
President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Congress intervened as the threat of a strike loomed but did not pass the paid sick leave provisions workers sought. The workers and companies had...
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
Trenches, Mud and Death: One Ukrainian Battlefield Looks Like Something Out of World War I
The sight of trenches, endless mud and mass destruction is reminiscent of World War I, but that's the reality in Ukraine today. One ongoing and intense battle in eastern Ukraine has descended into the same bloody trench warfare seen a century ago in northern Europe. For several months now, Russian...
Comments / 0