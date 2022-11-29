PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local nurse uses a major award she won to launch a program to support Black women with multiple sclerosis. Margie O'Leary, who works for UPMC, is the recipient of the Nightingale Award. She is using a grant from that award to help the traditionally underserved community learn how to manage their MS symptoms and reduce the effects of pain. "The grant allows us to have an eight-week educational program, this is being held at a wonderful location in Swissvale, we have both the ability to show [an] educational program and allows exercise to occur in the same space," she said. O'Leary is one of nine winners of the award, which is meant to recognize the role nurses play in helping MS patients.

