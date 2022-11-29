ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Below Deck Down Under' Star Aesha Scott Reveals She Was Nearly Attacked By Gun-Toting Pirates: 'It Was Mass Panic'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
Reality star Aesha Scott has been working aboard yachts for over eight years, so needless to say, she has quite a few crazy stories to share. Lucky for us, the Below Deck Down Under star spilled some of her most jaw-dropping experiences during this week's episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn .

Her tales, which didn't occur while filming the Bravo show , include everything from bizarre encounters to cringeworthy hookups, revealing she's even come face-to-face with real-life pirates while "off the coast of Cuba." The star recounted the latter situation on the show, calling it "so exciting" and "such a thrill."

At first, the crew just noticed "this little boat coming towards us. We call it a dinghy ... a little tin boat," she shared.

"I looked through these binoculars and coming towards us in this little dinghy was all of these dudes with AK-407s," she shared, noting there were more than a dozen men.

'BELOW DECK' CHEF BEN ROBINSON SHARE SHIS FAVORITE HOLIDAY RECIPE: BOOZY CRAN SAUCE!

At the time, Scott's boat was anchored, so they decided to turn on the engine to steer clear of the strangers — but it takes about 10 minutes before the boat musters enough power to start moving.

"So immediately ... they got all of us girls to the crew mess and locked us in there. We had no guns — just had a little handgun," the Second Stew recalled. "So what the guys did is, all the deck crew had to go to the deck to start the armed forces. They rolled out all the fire hoses down the side so that if they did get to us and try to come on board, you can turn the fire hoses on. They're so strong it would probably blow them back off."

The men also pulled glass bottles out of recycling bins and smashed them into shards "so they could use them to stab [the pirates] if they did manage to come aboard."

"So it was this mass panic. But that's where the excitement of the story ends, because then the engineers got the engines going and we zoomed off into the sunset," the reality star concluded. "But I quite liked my little taste of the risk."

Watch the rest of Scott's "Hollywood Raw" chat on their YouTube channel.

