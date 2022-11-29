Read full article on original website
This officer is the first woman to serve as XO of a submarine
A woman is serving as the executive officer of a submarine for the first time — just over 10 years after the Silent Service opened to women. Lt. Cmdr. Amber Cowan, who joined the Navy in 2010, reported for duty to the ballistic missile submarine Kentucky, based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, as its executive officer Nov. 12.
Second ex-soldier pleads guilty in Army barracks murder
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the 2020 killing of a fellow service member found dead from dozens of cuts and slashes in his barracks at a Georgia base. Jordan Brown, 21, pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Court...
Fort Hood soldier indicted on murder charge in girlfriend’s death
A Bell County, Texas grand jury indicted a Fort Hood soldier this week after police said he shot and killed his 34-year-old girlfriend earlier this year. Spc. Michael Leonard Moore, 35, an Army plumber, received a first-degree felony charge of murder on Wednesday. He has been held in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond of $1 million since being taken into custody on Sept. 21.
Black officer’s ‘lost’ Medal of Honor nomination nearing approval
One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, then-Capt. Paris Davis distinguished himself on June 18, 1965, during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese Army camp in Bong Son. After initial success, a major enemy counterattack wounded every American there — and he thought death for his comrades would soon follow.
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
A Positive HIV Test Shattered His Dreams of Serving in the U.S. Army. Now He's Suing
Isaiah Wilkins, a former U.S. Army cadet, is suing the Army and Department of Justice over a policy that bans people with HIV from enlisting.
Air Force promotes 1 in 5 eligible airmen to chief master sergeant
The Air Force announced Wednesday it has tapped more than 500 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant, the service’s highest enlisted rank. In total, about one in five eligible airmen — 514 of 2,526 senior master sergeants — made the cut. That’s a slight uptick from last year, when the selection rate dipped to 18%, though the annual rate continues to hover around 20%.
F-35B nose touches ground as plane is being towed in Japan
The nose of a Marine Corps stealth fighter jet touched the ground Thursday when its landing gear malfunctioned as it was being towed following a precautionary landing in Japan, according to service officials. A pilot flying an F-35B Lightning II aircraft landed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa at approximately...
Soldier dies nearly 20 years after being wounded in Iraq
ELWOOD, Ill. — A soldier who suffered catastrophic injuries while serving in Iraq nearly two decades ago has died and been laid to rest in northern Illinois with full military honors. Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez, 42, of Wheaton died Nov. 22 after developing pneumonia and kidney problems....
Authorities swat down rumors surrounding unsolved killings of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities in a small Idaho city that had not recorded a murder in years are urging the public to be vigilant against rumors and conjectures surrounding the unsolved killings of four college students last month.
Four sailors from same command die by suicide, NBC reports
At least four Virginia-based sailors stationed in the same unit have died by suicide in recent weeks, according to a Thursday NBC News report that cites military officials and family members. The four sailors were all assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, according to the NBC News...
Fire aboard aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln injures 9 sailors
Nine sailors suffered what the Navy termed minor injuries Tuesday morning when a fire broke out aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, the service said Wednesday in a press release. Six of those sailor injuries involved dehydration. As of publication, officials with U.S. 3rd Fleet said they did not have...
Educating future US Army officers to fight and win
Is the United States Army ready to succeed on the battlefields of tomorrow? Given the breakdown of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this question is not just being debated in the halls of the Pentagon. The American public is also watching Russia’s military performance and wondering how its own military might perform in future conflicts.
Army to use old slogan for new recruits
The Army is planning to launch a new marketing campaign next year using an old slogan — “Be all you can be” — to attract potential recruits. Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, chief of Army enterprise marketing, hinted at a forthcoming brand refresh for the service in August.
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. As evening fell over the Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, the public got its first glimpse of the Raider in a tightly controlled ceremony. It started with a flyover of the three bombers still in service: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. Then the hangar doors slowly...
System snafu leaves junior sailors without rent money for months
Roughly 175 junior sailors were forced to go without their Navy-provided rent money this fall due to a system hiccup that emerged as the service continues to transform its pay and benefits systems. The issue arose in September and impacted petty officers 3rd class who were attending the Navy’s nuclear...
French government collecting heirloom firearms from residents
BRUNOY, France (AP) — The pistol the elderly French woman inherited from her grandfather had once belonged to a German soldier, killed in a war fought on France’s soil in the last century. Now the woman has turned the heirloom over to police for fear that her grandchildren...
Can the Air Force train nearly 1,500 pilots this year?
ORLANDO — The Air Force aims to train around 1,470 new pilots in fiscal 2023, which remains a lofty goal amid an enduring shortage of flyers. Though the target is close to the service’s plan to graduate 1,500 pilots per year by 2024, hitting it will be a challenge, said Air Education and Training Command boss Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson during a live taping of the “War on the Rocks” podcast here Wednesday.
US Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura dies at 97
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for holding off an attack to allow an American squad to withdraw during the Korean War, has died. The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announced that Miyamura died...
