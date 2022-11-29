ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Capital Region Jeep club announces first-ever toy run

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Capital Region Jeep club looking to spread joy this holiday season has partnered with Wally’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Amsterdam to host their first-ever toy run. Members of 518 Jeepin will be filling up their vehicles with new and unwrapped toys that can be donated to them directly or dropped off at Wally’s locations in Amsterdam and Nelliston.

At 11 a.m. on December 17, the group will gather at the Walmart in Crossgate Commons and create a convo to deliver the toys to the Children’s Hospital at the Albany Medical Center, the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region, and Four Winds Hospital in Saratoga. The group is also asking for cash donations so to purchase presents. For more information about the event, click here .

