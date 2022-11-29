Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
wjct.org
Crime rate falls in Duval County, but details are scant
The total crime rate dropped in Duval County lasts year, mirroring a decline statewide, but exactly what type of crimes declined is unknown. Florida’s overall crime rate dropped 8.3% to the lowest level in 50 years, according to the Annual Uniform Crime Report released Wednesday. Duval County's overall rate dropped 3.41%. Clay County saw a 0.84% increase and Nassau County a 4.2% rise.
wjct.org
New medical school; Warren Folks; 'Moving Forward'; best Jax events
Jacksonville has long been the biggest U.S. city without a medical school. Now we’re getting one. Jacksonville University is partnering with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, or LECOM, to establish a medical school at the north end of the university’s Arlington campus. JU’s new four-year medical school...
wjct.org
Jacksonville University plans city's first 4-year medical school
Jacksonville's first four-year medical school program is coming to a private university on the banks of the St. Johns River. Jacksonville University's announcement of the new medical school comes about eight months after the private institution announced its new law school in the VyStar Tower. Its first class of medical students are expected to begin coursework in 2026.
wjct.org
Respiratory illnesses; Stop Woke Act; Josephine; What’s Good Wednesday
Three respiratory illnesses — COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — are circulating around town. Each illness can be difficult to distinguish, since they share many common symptoms. As the holiday season is underway, it's useful to know which virus one may have, since that determines the treatments you should receive and how long you should isolate. Certain hallmarks — either symptoms or how the illness progresses —can help differentiate each virus.
wjct.org
Growing Clay County considers new fee on homebuilders
Clay County commissioners are considering introducing a new fee that will affect builders for every new home that’s constructed as a way to raise money for developments such as roads, fire stations and sheriff’s offices. The City Commission met Monday to hear the proposed plan to implement impact...
wjct.org
Georgia school threats among hundreds of hoaxes across US
Twelve Georgia school districts saw beefed-up police presence Wednesday morning after they received threats that turned out to be hoaxes, according to state law enforcement officials. One of those hoaxes was called in to the Camden County 911 Center about an active shooter situation at Camden County High School, while...
wjct.org
Lash the gorilla dies at Jacksonville zoo
The oldest silverback gorilla at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has died at nearly 46. Lash had lived at the zoo since 1998. He was born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in 1976 and would have turned 46 on Christmas Day, far beyond the average life expectancy for male gorillas in captivity, which is about 33 years.
wjct.org
Police on the hunt for drunken holiday drivers
Be forewarned: Police plan an aggressive campaign to target and stop impaired drivers over the Christmas holiday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the crackdown Friday, also announcing 33 DUI arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. Deaths from car crashes are far lower than this time last year, the department says. Sheriff...
wjct.org
Who might buy Winn-Dixie's parent company?
From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
wjct.org
The Mossfire Grill in Five Points has been sold
The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. Read the rest of this story...
wjct.org
Squawking PETA protest targets schools and chicken restaurants
PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — also plans to drive past three Southside schools with its "Hell on Wheels" protest truck, its sides depicting caged chickens as its speakers blare the birds' squawk. Claiming local diners just might think twice after they. depictions of...
Comments / 0