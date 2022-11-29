Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Ocean View, Yorba Linda, Tarbut V’ Torah, Fullerton and Laguna Hills capture wins
OCEAN VIEW 69, MAGNOLIA 37: Senior Peyton Guerrero scored 33 points, freshman Leroy Davis had 14 points and senior Tyler Pham contributed 12 points to lead Ocean View (3-6) to a non-league victory over Magnolia Thursday night at Magnolia. Magnolia dropped to 1-4. YORBA LINDA 65, VALENCIA 39: The Mustangs...
localocnews.com
FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect
Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
localocnews.com
JSerra Girls Cross Country Wins Back-to-Back State Titles, Qualifies for Nationals
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
SANTA ANA COLLEGE UPDATE: Men’s basketball team wins behind balanced attack
SAC (2-5) had four starters score in double digits while also getting solid bench production. Freshman guard Kody Uyesugi hit five threes on his way to 17 points in 30 minutes of play. He also had three assists and two rebounds for the Dons. Fellow freshman Zeyu Shan had 17...
localocnews.com
Northwood captures buzzer-beater; Servite, San Juan Hills, Portola and Tesoro also win
NORTHWOOD 61, WARREN 58: Ryan Abaye hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Timberwolves to a non-league victory at home Wednesday night. Zaid Yunis had 17 points, Abaye had 15 points and Aditya Sheth 14 points to lead Northwood (5-5). SERVITE 66, WESTERN 34: The Friars (2-0) captured...
localocnews.com
Trabuco Hills takes control early and captures tournament victory over Woodbridge
Trabuco Hills was led by Colin Duckens (left) and Jack Warnick in the victory over Woodbridge. (Photos Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Portola and Tersoro basketball teams also win at the Mariko Memorial Classic Wednesday night. Trabuco Hills boys basketball team led from the start and went on to defeat...
localocnews.com
‘We aren’t the biggest team, but we bring the fight,’ says Northwood’s offensive coordinator
Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata with offensive coordinator Phil Roh (right) and assistant coach Mike Stewart after the Timberwolves won the CIF title Saturday. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Phil Roh pinpoints the reasons for the Timberwolves’ drive to a second straight CIF title. Northwood High School’s football team,...
localocnews.com
The Forehans named 2022 Youth Center Family of the Year
The Youth Center is proud to announce our 2022 Family of the Year, Los Alamitos local family the Forehans! On December 2, 2022, the entire Forehan family – Chris, his son and daughter-in-law Joey and Charlene, and their sons Liam and Shane – were front and center in the Seal Beach Annual Christmas parade representing the Youth Center.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
localocnews.com
Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting
localocnews.com
The OC Health Care Agency is leaving Santa Ana for a new $78M HQ in Irvine
The OC Health Care Agency is leaving Santa Ana and heading for Irvine after the OC Board of Supervisors voted to spend $78 million dollars on a new campus in Irvine. The OC Health Care Agency has been located at 405 W. 5th St. in Santa Ana and while many operations will move to Irvine when construction of their new campus completed by December of 2024, one would expect that the agency will maintain certain key operations in Santa Ana as well.
localocnews.com
December 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s December 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
localocnews.com
Help educate thousands of students with STEM programs
Are you aware of the important work Crystal Cove Conservancy is doing with STEM education?. Over 10,000 students have visited Crystal Cove in the past year alone. Our programs help them fall in love with the natural world and empower them to preserve and protect it. With your gift, you...
localocnews.com
NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Retires After Three Decades in Newport Beach: Time for Family & Surfing
It will be a minimum of 31 years before anyone can match the unique record set by soon-to-be retiring Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. In the 116 years since Newport Beach was founded, there have been 10 police chiefs. Only Lewis, 50, has ascended to the top job after having begun his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old police cadet—in Newport Beach.
localocnews.com
Councilmember Ward Reflects on Political Career Before Stepping Down from Office
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood to hold Cocoa with a Deputy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Department for their second annual Cocoa with a Deputy and Project Shepherd Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank, featuring:. Free hot cocoa and more!. A special meet-and-greet with Santa in front of the decorated...
localocnews.com
Carolers coming to the MainPlace Mall from Dec. 2 to 24
This holiday season, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will have strolling carolers to entertain shoppers on select dates:. December 2nd, 4th, 11th and 18th (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.); December 10th (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and December 17th, 23rd and 24th (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.).
localocnews.com
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
localocnews.com
Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Annual Free Concert Event
Get into the Holiday spirit and join us on Saturday, December 10 for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park, sponsored by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances, free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests. Children will also get the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and receive a free reindeer antler headband!
localocnews.com
Plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 28-Dec. 13, the Seal Beach...
