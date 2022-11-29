ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect

Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
localocnews.com

JSerra Girls Cross Country Wins Back-to-Back State Titles, Qualifies for Nationals

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

The Forehans named 2022 Youth Center Family of the Year

The Youth Center is proud to announce our 2022 Family of the Year, Los Alamitos local family the Forehans! On December 2, 2022, the entire Forehan family – Chris, his son and daughter-in-law Joey and Charlene, and their sons Liam and Shane – were front and center in the Seal Beach Annual Christmas parade representing the Youth Center.
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The OC Health Care Agency is leaving Santa Ana for a new $78M HQ in Irvine

The OC Health Care Agency is leaving Santa Ana and heading for Irvine after the OC Board of Supervisors voted to spend $78 million dollars on a new campus in Irvine. The OC Health Care Agency has been located at 405 W. 5th St. in Santa Ana and while many operations will move to Irvine when construction of their new campus completed by December of 2024, one would expect that the agency will maintain certain key operations in Santa Ana as well.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

December 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now

The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s December 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Help educate thousands of students with STEM programs

Are you aware of the important work Crystal Cove Conservancy is doing with STEM education?. Over 10,000 students have visited Crystal Cove in the past year alone. Our programs help them fall in love with the natural world and empower them to preserve and protect it. With your gift, you...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Retires After Three Decades in Newport Beach: Time for Family & Surfing

It will be a minimum of 31 years before anyone can match the unique record set by soon-to-be retiring Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. In the 116 years since Newport Beach was founded, there have been 10 police chiefs. Only Lewis, 50, has ascended to the top job after having begun his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old police cadet—in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Councilmember Ward Reflects on Political Career Before Stepping Down from Office

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Carolers coming to the MainPlace Mall from Dec. 2 to 24

This holiday season, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will have strolling carolers to entertain shoppers on select dates:. December 2nd, 4th, 11th and 18th (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.); December 10th (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and December 17th, 23rd and 24th (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.).
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Come celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Annual Free Concert Event

Get into the Holiday spirit and join us on Saturday, December 10 for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park, sponsored by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances, free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests. Children will also get the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus and receive a free reindeer antler headband!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober

Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 28-Dec. 13, the Seal Beach...
SEAL BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy