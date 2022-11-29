ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest numbers, November 29th

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – There has been a slight increase in Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday, but residents remain at a medium risk level for the virus.

131 cases have been reported over the past 5 days, with 39 of them new.

There are currently 35 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 586.

