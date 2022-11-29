Read full article on original website
SDSU SOFTBALL RELEASES 2023 SCHEDULE
The Aztecs will host four tournaments, including the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Aztecs, who have won a league-best eight Mountain West titles, are scheduled to play 12 games against teams that made last year's NCAA tournament and four conference champions. SDSU begins its season at home for the second...
AZTECS MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES PAST OCCIDENTAL 95-57
The Aztecs (6-2) hit 19 of 37 shots from 3-point range. They won their second in a row after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational. Occidental (2-3) trailed 30-18 with 7:40 left in the first half. The Aztecs then broke loose and led 59-29 at the break.
SDSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RALLIES FOR 72-60 WIN AT UCSD
Four Aztecs scored in double-digits, led by Abby Prohaska’s career-high 23 points. Sophia Ramos had 12 points while Kim Villalobos and Asia Avinger each had 10. Avinger led the team with six assists. The Aztecs missed their first four shots but then made their next four. SDSU tied it...
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
WHY THE NATIVITY? LOCAL CAMELS PLAY KEY ROLES IN NEW FILM
November 30, 2022 (Ramona) – If you watch the docudrama “Why the Nativity” that opened over Thanksgiving weekend, you’ll see some local talent. Camels and their handlers from Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona are key players in the film, which depicts the Christmas story in Bethlehem.
OPERATION GOBBLE SERVED UP TURKEYS TO 1,000 FAMILIES
December 1, 2022 (San Diego) – A thousand local families received free turkeys for Thanksgiving as part of Operation Gobble. The effort was organized by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, with giveaways in Lemon Grove, City Heights, Southeastern San Diego and the County Administration Center. Supervisor Fletcher says, “It's heartwarming knowing...
shoplifting suspects arrested El Cajon
December 1, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station have arrested five men on suspicion of shoplifting from Kohl’s department store on Jamacha Road, gang allegations, and conspiracy to commit a crime. One suspect also faces illegal firearm charges. Error message. Support community...
ACCOMPLICE OF EX-SHERIFF CAPTAIN GARMO SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR CORRUPTION
December 2, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) – Waiel “Will” Anton, an associate of disgraced former Sheriff’s Captain M. Marco Garmo, has been sentenced to one year in prison for corruption after pleading guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice. Garmo, who formerly headed up the...
