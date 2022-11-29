ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU SOFTBALL RELEASES 2023 SCHEDULE

The Aztecs will host four tournaments, including the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Aztecs, who have won a league-best eight Mountain West titles, are scheduled to play 12 games against teams that made last year's NCAA tournament and four conference champions. SDSU begins its season at home for the second...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

AZTECS MEN’S BASKETBALL CRUISES PAST OCCIDENTAL 95-57

The Aztecs (6-2) hit 19 of 37 shots from 3-point range. They won their second in a row after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational. Occidental (2-3) trailed 30-18 with 7:40 left in the first half. The Aztecs then broke loose and led 59-29 at the break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RALLIES FOR 72-60 WIN AT UCSD

Four Aztecs scored in double-digits, led by Abby Prohaska’s career-high 23 points. Sophia Ramos had 12 points while Kim Villalobos and Asia Avinger each had 10. Avinger led the team with six assists. The Aztecs missed their first four shots but then made their next four. SDSU tied it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WHY THE NATIVITY? LOCAL CAMELS PLAY KEY ROLES IN NEW FILM

November 30, 2022 (Ramona) – If you watch the docudrama “Why the Nativity” that opened over Thanksgiving weekend, you’ll see some local talent. Camels and their handlers from Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona are key players in the film, which depicts the Christmas story in Bethlehem.
RAMONA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

OPERATION GOBBLE SERVED UP TURKEYS TO 1,000 FAMILIES

December 1, 2022 (San Diego) – A thousand local families received free turkeys for Thanksgiving as part of Operation Gobble. The effort was organized by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, with giveaways in Lemon Grove, City Heights, Southeastern San Diego and the County Administration Center. Supervisor Fletcher says, “It's heartwarming knowing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

shoplifting suspects arrested El Cajon

December 1, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station have arrested five men on suspicion of shoplifting from Kohl’s department store on Jamacha Road, gang allegations, and conspiracy to commit a crime. One suspect also faces illegal firearm charges. Error message. Support community...
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy