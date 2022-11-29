CO Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

04-06-29-31-32

(four, six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

17-18-26-27-48, Lucky Ball: 13

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $333,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

